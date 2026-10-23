How to watch Happy's Place season 3 from anywhere in the world – stream online for free

Obviously, the running of the tavern is the main crux of the story, and the whole team will be trying to work together in season 3 to make the place a success. However, with Bobbie and Emmett now newly single, their attempts at friendship will be put to the test by a new customer called JB, and Bobbie might have to make some decisions that could the dynamics at risk.

Meanwhile, Val is back and Gabby is going to have to be more than patient with her troublesome mother. Likewise, Isabella's mother, Maritza, is back in the mix, meaning Happy's Place season 3 will have even more family drama than usual.

With the first episode of season 3 titled "Office/Space", we can expect Isabella's new work area to be the focus of attention, and she might just find she's not happy to be pushed away from the action. Then, in episode 2, titled "Skeletons in the Closet", long-lost secrets will emerge and threaten to derail the sisterly relationship between Bobbie and Isabella.

If you're ready for all of that, read on and find out how to watch Happy's Place season 3 online for free.

Can I watch Happy's Place season 3 for FREE? If you have cable, you can watch Happy's Place season 3 on NBC for free. However, cable-cutting services like FuboTV and YouTube TV also carry NBC and offer free trials. New episodes drop each Friday, from October 23, at 8pm ET. Though there is no free streaming option, there’s a savvy way to get Peacock for just $1 (usually $12.99). Right now, Walmart+ is offering a 30-day trial for $1, which includes your choice of a subscription to either Paramount+ or Peacock. If you’re eager to watch Happy's Place season 3, you'll need to select Peacock. New episodes are available on Peacock every Saturday. Away from home right now? You can use a VPN to change your location and access your usual streaming services.

How to watch Happy's Place season 3 from anywhere

If you’re traveling abroad when Happy's Place season 3 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to geo-restrictions. However, there is a very easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Happy's Place season 3 from anywhere.

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Get NordVPN and stream Happy's Place season 3 from anywhere.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the US and want to view your usual UK service, you'd select a UK-based server from the list.

3. Watch Away. Head to your usual local streaming service and watch Happy's place.

How to watch Happy's Place season 3 in the US

How to watch Happy's Place season 3 around the world

How to watch Happy's Place season 3 in Canada

Viewers in Canada can watch Happy's Place season 3 on CTV every Friday, matching the US schedule. Episodes will also be available to watch on Crave eventually, with past seasons of the show on there now. Outside of Canada? Use the best VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

Can you watch Happy's Place season 3 in the UK?

There is no linear broadcast or streaming service release in the works for Happy's Place season 3 in the UK.

Just visiting? You'll need to set up a VPN to bypass geo-lock restrictions. It's really simple to use a VPN and it'll unlock Happy's Place season 3 and so much more by changing your device's location.

Can you watch Happy's Place season 3 online in Australia?

Past seasons of Happy's Place have gone out on 7Plus, and while we're pretty sure season 3 will land there, too, there is no exact release details in place at the moment.

Traveling Down Under? You'll need a service like NordVPN to access your usual streams abroad.

What you need to know about Happy's Place season 3

Happy's Place season 3 cast

Reba McEntire as Bobbie

as Bobbie Rex Linn as Emmett

as Emmett Belissa Escobedo as Isabella

as Isabella Melissa Peterman as Gabby

as Gabby Tokala Black Elk as Takoda

as Takoda Pablo Castelblanco as Steve

as Steve James Denton as JB

as JB Jane Lynch returning as Val

returning as Val Justina Machado returning as Maritza

Happy's Place season 3 trailer

Happy’s Place Season 3 | Official Trailer | NBC - YouTube Watch On

Which Peacock plan is best for me?

There are a number of different Peacock plans and pricing available.

Premium ($12.99/month or $129.99/year): It includes TV shows from NBC, Bravo, and more, movies and Peacock Originals, and live sports and events, along with ads.

Premium Plus ($16.99/month or $169.99/year): It comes with limited ads and allows you to download your favorite content.

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