How to watch Chicago Med season 12 from anywhere in the world – stream online for free

Chicago Med season 12 keeps the drama coming on October 7 at 8pm ET, with all eyes on Dean Archer and Hannah Asher as they juggle their work schedules with the strain of becoming new parents. A budding romance between Caitlin Lenox and Mitch Ripley is also on the cards, made all the more complicated by Caitlin's terminal diagnosis.

Meanwhile, John Frost is dealing with grief and personal turmoil as the pediatric resident mourns the loss of his father. And, if that wasn't enough, we're all on the edge of our seats watching Sharon Goodwin fight for her job after she was told to step down from her post at the end of season 11 over leaked medical documents.

With 21 episodes on the way for this long-running show, we're going to be entertained for weeks to come.

If you're ready for all of that, read on and find out how to watch Chicago Med season 12 online for free.

Can I watch Chicago Med season 12 for FREE? If you have cable, you can watch Chicago Med season 12 on NBC for free. However, cable-cutting services like FuboTV and YouTube TV also carry NBC and offer free trials. Though there is no free streaming option, there’s a savvy way to get Peacock for just $1 (usually $12.99). Right now, Walmart+ is offering a 30-day trial for $1, which includes your choice of a subscription to either Paramount+ or Peacock. If you’re eager to watch Chicago Med season 12, you'll need to select Peacock. Away from home right now? You can use a VPN to change your location and access your usual streaming services.

How to watch Chicago Med season 12 from anywhere

If you’re traveling abroad when Chicago Med season 12 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to geo-restrictions. However, there is a very easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Chicago Med season 12 from anywhere.

Exclusive deal 🟩 NordVPN – get the world's best VPN



Not having a VPN is like leaving your front door wide open in a busy city – anyone can walk right in and take a peek.



TechRadar regularly reviews all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice.



✅ 75% Off Today

✅ 3 Extra Months Free

✅ Unlocks Peacock



Get NordVPN and stream Chicago Med season 12 from anywhere.

How to watch Chicago Med season 12 in the US

How to watch Chicago Med season 12 around the world

How to watch Chicago Med season 12 in Canada

Viewers in Canada can watch Chicago Med season 12 on CityTV every Wednesday at 8pm ET/PT, matching the US schedule. Outside of Canada? Use the best VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

Can you watch Chicago Med season 12 in the UK?

If you're in the UK, you'll be able to catch Chicago Med season 12 on NOW or via Sky Witness. However, you're likely to have to wait until 2027 for the show to land in Britain. Past seasons of Chicago Med are on Now and Sky as we speak. A subscription starts from £4.99/month with ads. It can also bundled with Sky Stream. Not in the UK? You'll need to set up a VPN to bypass geo-lock restrictions. It's really simple to use a VPN and it'll unlock Chicago Med season 12 and so much more by changing your device's location.

Can you watch Chicago Med season 12 online in Australia?

There is currently no release plan or broadcast lined up for Chicago Med season 12 in Australia.

Traveling Down Under? You'll need a service like NordVPN to access your usual streams abroad.

What you need to know about Chicago Med season 12

Chicago Med season 12 cast

Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer

as Dr. Dean Archer Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher

as Dr. Hannah Asher Luke Mitchell as Dr. Mitchell Ripley

as Dr. Mitchell Ripley Sarah Ramos as Dr. Caitlin Lenox

as Dr. Caitlin Lenox Darren Barnet as Dr. Jonathan Frost

as Dr. Jonathan Frost S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin

as Sharon Goodwin Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles

Which Peacock plan is best for me?

There are a number of different Peacock plans and pricing available.

Premium ($12.99/month or $129.99/year): It includes TV shows from NBC, Bravo, and more, movies and Peacock Originals, and live sports and events, along with ads.

Premium Plus ($16.99/month or $169.99/year): It comes with limited ads and allows you to download your favorite content.

More from TechRadar