How to watch NCIS: Origins season 3 online — stream the prequel procedural series from anywhere for free

Your Tuesday nights are sorted thanks to NCIS, with the main show returning alongside a new spin-off and this thrilling prequel series, with all three shows running back-to-back-to-back.

Go back in time once more to see the moments that made Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) the man he is today. There are only ten episodes this time around, but they're sure to pack plenty of action and drama into the show, especially with the arrival of Agent Casey Bloom (played by Mark' son, Sean Harmon) to mix things up.

This season, we'll see a present-day mystery that forces the now-retired Gibbs to hark back to his prime years in the 1990s at Camp Pendleton in order to solve the case.

Read on as this guide explains how to watch NCIS: Origins season 3 online – and potentially for FREE.

Can I watch NCIS: Origins season 3 for free? Yes. You can watch NCIS: Origins season 3 for FREE in the USA with Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV all featuring CBS and offering free trial periods. YouTube TV currently offers a 21-day free trial. Alternatively, you could also watch the show for just $1 in the US. Sign up to a Walmart Plus 30-day trial for $1 and get a Paramount Plus Essential or Peacock Premium package included. Make sure you select Paramount+ to watch NCIS: Origins season 3 for a dollar. Outside the US? You can use a VPN to find these free trials while out of the country.

How to watch NCIS: Origins season 3 from anywhere

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How to watch NCIS: Origins season 3 online in the US

NCIS: Origins season 3 premieres on CBS on Tuesday, October 6 at 10pm ET/PT. New episodes follow in the same slot weekly. If you have the channel on cable, you can tune in on linear TV or watch on-demand on the CBS website. Cord-cutters will be able to watch NCIS: Origins season 3 on Paramount+ Premium ($13.99 per month) live alongside its TV broadcast. You can also stream CBS on Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV. Subscribers to the Essential tier of Paramount Plus ($8.99 per month) will be able to catch episodes the following day. Not in the US? Anyone from the US who wants to watch their usual streaming service from abroad can do so by using a VPN.

How to watch NCIS: Origins season 3 online in Canada

Season 23 of NCIS will air on Global TV in Canada with episodes released in the same pattern as the US.

For cord cutters, there's the Stack TV service, which carries a number of channels, including Global TV, and is available via Prime Video, Fubo and more.

The series will also go out on Paramount+ in Canada from October 13.

Outside Canada? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

How to watch NCIS: Origins season 3 online in Australia

Fans Down Under can watch episodes of NCIS: Origins season 3 via Paramount+ with the show playing on the platform from October 7.

Away from home? By using a VPN you can tap into your usual services.

Can I watch NCIS: Origins season 3 online in the UK?

Cropped image of the Union Jack flag

NCIS: Origins season 3 will not air or stream in the UK, so you'll have to find an alternative method to catch the show.

US viewer in Blighty? You can still stream the show on your usual streaming service from abroad by using a VPN.

All you need to know about NCIS: Origins season 3

NCIS: Origins Season 3 Trailer (HD) Gibbs prequel series - YouTube Watch On

NCIS: Origins season 3 cast

Austin Stowell as Special Agent Leroy Jethro

Mark Harmon as older Leroy Jethro Gibbs

Kyle Schmid as Special Agent Mike Franks

Mariel Molino as Special Agent Cecilia "Lala" Dominguez

Tyla Abercrumbie as Field Operation Support Officer Mary Jo Hayes

Diany Rodriguez as Special Agent Vera Strickland

Caleb Foote as Special Agent Bernard "Randy" Randolf

Sean Harmon as Agent Casey Bloom