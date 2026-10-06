How to watch NCIS: New York season 1 online — stream the spin-off crime series from anywhere for free

Watch NCIS: New York season 1 online

The world of NCIS is expanding as LL Cool J's Senior Special Agent Sam Hanna moves back to his hometown in New York to take over a new team, alongside Special Agent Nick Schaeffer (Scott Caan), who is a bit of a wildcard.

Created by Byron Balasco and R. Scott Gemmill, this latest spin-off unites the old and the new in NCIS. While there is a fresh cast of characters, the mission remains the same: protect the port and investigate naval and national security threats.

The show will run concurrently with the main timeline of NCIS, airing directly after the latest episodes of the core show and before NCIS: Origins. NCIS fans are going to be busy Tuesday nights from now on, so don't bother making plans.

Read on as this guide explains how to watch NCIS: New York season 1 online – and potentially for FREE.

Can I watch NCIS: New York season 1 for free? Yes. You can watch NCIS: New York season 1 for FREE in the US if you have a TV antenna or cable package to access the CBS broadcast. Cut the cord? You could grab a free trial – Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV all feature CBS and offer free trial periods. You'll have to pay to keep watching the show after that, though. You could also watch the show for just $1 in the US. Sign up to a Walmart Plus 30-day trial for $1 and get a Paramount Plus Essential or Peacock Premium package included. Make sure you select Paramount+ to watch NCIS: New York season 1 for a dollar. Away from home? You can use a VPN to watch your US service abroad.

How to watch NCIS: New York season 1 from anywhere

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How to watch NCIS: New York season 1 online in the US

NCIS: New York season 1 premieres on CBS on Tuesday, October 6 at 9pm ET/PT. New episodes follow in the same slot weekly. If you have the channel on cable, or a digital TV antenna, you can tune in on linear TV or watch on-demand on the CBS website. Cord-cutters will be able to watch NCIS: New York season 1 on Paramount+ Premium ($13.99 per month) live alongside its TV broadcast. You can also stream CBS with Fubo ($79.99/mo). Subscribers to the Essential tier ($8.99 per month) will be able to catch episodes the following day. The $1 30-day trial to Walmart+ comes with the Essential tier as a member bonus. Not in the US? Anyone from the US who wants to watch their usual streaming service from abroad can do so by using a VPN.

How to watch NCIS: New York season 1 online in Canada

NCIS: New York season 1 will air on Global TV in Canada with episodes released in the same pattern as the US.

For cord cutters, there's the Stack TV service, which carries a number of channels, including Global TV, and is available via Prime Video, Fubo and more.

The series will also go out on Paramount+ in Canada from October 13.

The solution? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

How to watch NCIS: New York season 1 online in Australia

Fans Down Under can dive into NCIS: New York season 1 via Paramount+ with new episodes playing on the platform from October 7.

Away from home? By using a VPN you can tap into your usual services.

Can I watch NCIS: New York season 1 online in the UK?

NCIS: New York season 1 will not air or stream in the UK, so you'll have to find an alternate method to catch the show.

We would expect it to air on Disney+ and Paramount+ in a few months' time, like previous spin-offs of the show.

US viewer in Blighty? You can still stream the show on your usual streaming service from abroad by using a VPN.

All you need to know about NCIS: New York season 1

NCIS: New York: Series Premiere Trailer | CBS - YouTube Watch On

NCIS: New York cast

LL Cool J as Sam Hanna

Scott Caan as Nick Schaeffer

Jennifer Beals as Robyn Wells

Jacqueline Byers as Addison "Addy" Ross

Shane Harper as Wyatt Sellers

Devin Druid as Sean Sullivan