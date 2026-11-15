How to watch The Chosen season 6 online – stream the biblical epic from anywhere for free

Overview Stream The Chosen season 6 on Prime (free trial)

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The first three episodes drop Sunday, November 15

Hit biblical drama The Chosen is reaching one of the most pivotal moments in religious iconography with season 6 set to lead us to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. We're even being treated to a cinematic release for the conclusion of the latest season of the show with a feature film, but there's a lot to pack into the six episodes before that.

Over the course of the last five seasons we've seen Jesus overcome persecution, doubters, and become the messiah we all know from the bible. But, his darkest hour is upon us now. Indeed, the final 24 hours of Jesus' life before he was nailed to the cross will be explored in great detail here; instead of rushing through the story it'll be spread out across the impending episodes.

That'll take us to December as we go from the Garden of Gethsemane and see the trial and scourging of Jesus in what is expected to be the most intense and violent season of The Chosen so far. Fans will be able to witness the culmination of all of that in theaters in March 2027, before season 7 wraps up the show for good.

Read on as this guide explains how to watch The Chosen season 6 online – and potentially for FREE.

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How to watch The Chosen season 6 in the US

In the US, you can watch The Chosen season 6 via Prime Video from November 15.

New customers can get a 30-day free trial if you've never signed up to the service before.

Away from home? Access your usual steams from anywhere with a reliable VPN like NordVPN (get 75% off below).

How to watch The Chosen season 6 from anywhere

Out of the country but eager to stream The Chosen season 6 online? You’ll likely be restricted from accessing your usual Prime Video library and other usual domestic streams due to geo-blocking.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV as if you were back at home.

Use a VPN to watch The Chosen season 6 from abroad:

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How to watch The Chosen season 6 in Canada

The Chosen season 6 premieres on Sunday, November 15 on Prime Video. The first three episodes arrive at launch, but you'll have to wait for subsequent episodes to air weekly. A subscription to Prime Video includes a 30-day free trial for new users. A subscription then costs CA$9.99 or CA$99 per year. Traveling abroad? You can stream The Chosen season 6 on Prime Video from anywhere with a reliable VPN.

How to watch The Chosen season 6 in Australia

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It's the same deal in Australia, with The Chosen season 6 releasing on Amazon Prime Video with three episodes on Sunday, November 15.

Not at home? Not a problem. You can sign up to a reliable VPN like NordVPN and bypass geo-locked content.

How to watch The Chosen season 6 in the UK

The Chosen season 6 will be available on Prime on Sunday, November 15 in the UK.

Abroad? Sign up to NordVPN. Having a reliable VPN can help you access your streams as if you were at home, even if you're on holiday in the UK.

What you need to know about The Chosen season 6

When is the The Chosen season 6 release date? The Chosen lands on Prime Video on November 15 globally, with three episodes available at launch. Subsequent episodes will arrive on the streamer each Sunday through to December 6.

The Chosen season 6 cast

Jonathan Roumie as Jesus of Nazareth

as Jesus of Nazareth Shahar Isaac as Simon Peter

as Simon Peter Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdalene

as Mary Magdalene Paras Patel as Matthew the Apostle

as Matthew the Apostle Noah James as Andrew

as Andrew George H. Xanthis as John the Apostle

as John the Apostle Abe Bueno-Jallad as Big James

as Big James Vanessa Benavente as Mother Mary (Mary of Nazareth)

as Mother Mary (Mary of Nazareth) Luke Dimyan as Judas Iscariot

as Judas Iscariot Richard Fancy as Caiaphas

as Caiaphas Paul Ben-Victor as King Herod

as King Herod Andrew James Allen as Pontius Pilate

Can I watch The Chosen S6 for free? Yes! If you’ve not subscribed to Prime Video before, you can watch The Chosen season 6 free with its 30-day free trial promo. The streaming service is available in over 200 countries around the world, including the US, Canada and Australia.

The Chosen season 6 trailer

The Chosen: Season 6 Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On