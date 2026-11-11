How to watch Hunting Alice Bell for FREE - Stream the Simon Pegg thriller from anywhere
Simon Pegg stars in this serial killer thriller
- Watch Hunting Alice Bell for free on Channel 4 (UK)
- Unblock Channel 4 from abroad with NordVPN – Save 75%
- Starts on Wednesday, November 11, 9pm GMT
Fans of serial killer stories and tense mystery thrillers are going to love diving into this fresh Channel 4 series. Hunting Alice Bell is all about finding the identity of the titular woman, who is a nurse, lover and accomplice of a notorious killer. The problem is, she's living under a new name, which leads to a string of different women being accused of being Alice Bell.
This story of paranoia, moral panic, and social conflict has a brilliant British cast, including Simon Pegg, Ralf Little, Alexandra Roach, Amanda Babbington, and Rudi Dharmalingam. If that wasn't enough, the talent off-screen is impressive, too, with David Baddiel and Peter Bradshaw writing the scripts.
There'll be six episodes of this gripping crime drama, releasing weekly, which means we'll have to slowly but surely watch the intense mystery unfold before our eyes.
Ready to discover the truth about the serial killer's identity? Read on to see how to watch Hunting Alice Bell from anywhere and potentially for free.
How to watch Hunting Alice Bell for free in the UK
In the UK, Hunting Alice Bell will air for FREE on Channel 4 every Wednesday, from November 11, 2026 at 9pm.
If you miss the broadcast you'll be able to watch it on Channel 4's streaming platform after the launch.
Stream Hunting Alice Bell on Channel 4
Channel 4 is a free UK streaming service where all you need is an account with a valid UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB).
The show will be immediately available online, in its entirety, from November 11.
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How to watch Hunting Alice Bell abroad with a VPN
If you’re traveling abroad when Hunting Alice Bell airs, you can watch without regional restrictions using a VPN.
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Can you watch Hunting Alice Bell in the US?
Hunting Alice Bell is a UK-only production (for now) and it won't be airing or streaming in the US.
Away from home? Use a VPN to watch the show when traveling around – it's easy. Details above..
Can you watch Hunting Alice Bell in Canada?
Likewise, there are no plans to release Hunting Alice Bell in Canada, be it on normal TV or a streaming platform.
UK viewer currently traveling in Canada? Download a VPN to connect to your streaming service back home and watch Hunting Alice Bell.
Can I watch Hunting Alice Bell in Australia?
There is nothing to suggest that Hunting Alice Bell will get a release in Australia at this time.
Aussies can also use a VPN to get access to watch UK TV from abroad.
Hunting Alice Bell - episode guide
You can either watch the show weekly on linear TV, or access the full boxset on Channel 4's streaming service immediately after launch.
We know a fair bit about all six episodes of Hunting Alice Bell:
- Episode 1 - Mistaken Identity: Fran Da Silva's normal life implodes after an act of vandalism and escalating online rumors accuse her of being Britain's most hated fugitive, Alice Bell. As she searches for answers, she learns she is not the only woman targeted by the mob. (November 11)
- Episode 2 - Stronger Together: Fran finds solace and backup by connecting with the other accused women, and they form an alliance to fight back against the internet trolls and public backlash (November 18)
- Episode 3 - One of Us: As media attention intensifies and puts the group under an unforgiving spotlight, paranoia grows among the women (November 25)
- Episode 4 - Truth & Lies: The fragile alliance begins to fracture. Fran and Nick attempt to investigate by spying on one of their own, while Jay grows closer to Charlotte as serial killer Dr. Jason Nash announces a live stream promised to name the real Alice Bell. (December 2)
- Episode 5 - TITLE TBA: The tension reaches a boiling point as the countdown to Dr. Nash's broadcast looms and secrets threaten to tear the group apart (December 9)
- Episode 6 - Mistaken Identity / Finale: The storm surrounding Alice Bell's true identity reaches its climax. One of the women is publicly 'outed,' forcing everyone to reckon with the shared trauma, guilt, and the blurred line between victim and villain. (December 16)
Hunting Alice Bell - cast
- Alexandra Roach as Fran
- Amanda Abbington as Julie
- Emily Barber as Vanessa
- Toni O'Rourke as Ros
- Christina Bennington as Charlotte
- Rudi Dharmalingam as Nick
- Ralf Little as Graham
- Simon Pegg as Jason
- Aiyana Bartlett as Violet
- Mason Dhokia as Jay
- Cathy Newman as herself
- Alastair Campbell as himself
- Rory Stewart as himself
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Jakob has over 11 years of experience in journalism across sports, entertainment, tech, and politics. Now a freelance writer, he works with Future across a range of different brands including Golf Monthly, FourFourTwo, Tom's Guide and more.
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