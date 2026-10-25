How to watch Adultery online for FREE: stream steamy new thriller from anywhere

In Brief Watch Adultery for FREE on ITVX (UK)

Abroad? Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere (76% off)

Adultery episodes: Weekly on Sundays and Mondays from October 25

BAFTA winner Danny Brocklehurst's latest venture is this thrilling relationship drama starring Dominic Cooper (of Mamma Mia fame) and Romola Garai (of Atonement fame). The pair play two people who become embroiled in a passionate affair that really shouldn't happen.

The twist is that their forbidden romance develops after their children start dating, leading to a story of betrayal and lies as Tom (Cooper) and Beth (Garai) attempt to keep their indiscretions secret and try to stay away from one another, without much success.

Interestingly, the team shot multiple different endings to Adultery, which means we'll be kept guessing right until the conclusion. There are six episodes to dive into, so what are you waiting for?

Below we have all the information you need on where to watch Adultery online and stream every episode from wherever you are.

How to watch Adultery for free

ITV1 and and the broadcaster's streaming platform ITVX are showing all six episodes of Adultery for free.

To watch ITVX visit the website or download the app (iOS, Android). It's free – you just need to register a free account to watch Adultery and all of its other shows.

What if you're abroad? NordVPN will unlock your local streams – more on that below.

Use a VPN to watch Adultery from anywhere

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the US and want to view your usual UK service, you'd select a United Kingdom server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to ITVX and watch Adultery as if you were at home

How to watch Adultery in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch Adultery for free – both online and on TV.

Episode 1 goes out on ITV1 at 9pm on Sunday, October 25 and episode 2 airs at the same time on Monday, October 26.

Subsequent episodes will air on Sundays and Mondays for the next two weeks (1st and 2nd Nov, 8th and 9th Nov).

Episodes will also be released online via the ITVX platform, and they'll all be available as a box set from October 25 if you prefer to binge.

ITV is a free service in the UK, although in order to watch it you need to be in possession of a valid TV Licence, as this covers digital content consumption, too.

Can I watch Adultery in the rest of the world

We can't find any sign that Adultery will be shown anywhere in the US, Canada, Australia or New Zealand at this time.

It's an ITV production and as such, is locked to the UK.

If you're a Brit who is overseas right now and wants to watch any episode, you can use NordVPN to stream them on ITV as normal.

What you need to know about Adultery

When is the Adultery release date? Adultery premieres in the UK on Sunday, October 25 at 9pm BST. Episode 2 follows on Monday, October 26 at the same time. Episode 3 will then air on Sunday, November 1 and the fourth will air on Monday, November 2. The final two episodes arrive on Sunday, November 8 and Monday, November 9.

Adultery trailer

Adultery – Official Trailer | Starring Dominic Cooper & Romola Garai - YouTube Watch On

Adultery cast

Dominic Cooper as Tom

as Tom Romola Garai as Beth

as Beth Penelope Jones as Daisy

as Daisy James Murray as Paul

as Paul Ntombizodwa Ndlovu as Sara

as Sara Jack Deam as Douglas Wells

as Douglas Wells Sue Frumin as Mrs. Bailey

as Mrs. Bailey Matthew McNulty as Neil

as Neil Megan Morgan as Alesha