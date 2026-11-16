Dominic Savage’s BAFTA winning anthology returns, with Nicola Coughlan taking on the lead in two-parter I Am Helen.

Coughlan plays the titular Helen, a woman who finds herself trapped as her once loving relationship turns toxic when her boyfriend Steve (Joe Cole), becomes slowly radicalised by the rhetoric of the ‘manosphere.’

Promising a story that “examines the pressures and expectations placed on women while confronting the realities of toxic masculinity and the damage it can create in modern relationships,” I Am Helen sees Steve absorbed by misogynistic online spaces, becoming coercive and putting pressure on Helen for marriage and children. Asserting her independence only causes Steve to spiral further, leaving Helen caught until some unexpected news changes everything…

Powerful, timely and necessary, the I Am… series is difficult, but gripping television, so read on and find out how to watch I Am Helen online and from anywhere.

Can I watch I Am Helen for free? Viewers in the UK can stream both episodes of I Am Helen for FREE on Channel 4. Not at home? Use a VPN to access you usual streaming services from abroad and watch the show for free.

How to watch I Am Helen from abroad

A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country and unlock your usual streaming services. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with up to 75% off.

(Image credit: Future)

TechRadar regularly reviews all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice.

exclusive deal 🔥 Black Friday with NordVPN – 78% off



💰 78% Off + 3 Months FREE

📺 Unlocks Channel 4

⏰ Hurry, ends soon

⭐️ Rated 5 stars

Get NordVPN and stream I Am Helen wherever you are.

How to watch I Am Helen online in the UK

Brits can watch I Am Helen on Channel 4. Episode 1 arrives on Monday, November 16 at 9pm GMT, while the concluding episode goes out the following evening at 9.15pm GMT. You'll also be able to stream both episodes, alongside every installment of the I Am... series, for FREE on the Channel 4 streaming service. Away from the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home. More details above.

Can I watch I Am Helen online in the US, Canada or Australia?

There's currently no word on streaming options for I Am Helen outside of Blighty, meaning those looking to stream in the US, Canada, Australia and beyond are out of luck.

Previous installments in the series are available on HBO Max in the US, so it might be worth Stateside viewers keeping an eye on the streamer.

If you're a Brit abroad you can use a VPN to stream for free on Channel 4 just as you would back home.

What you need to know about I Am Helen

I Am Helen trailer

I Am Helen | Official Trailer | Channel 4 - YouTube Watch On

When is I Am Helen release date? I Am Helen will release over two nights in the UK, starting Monday, November 16 and concluding Tuesday, November 17. International release dates are TBC.

I Am Helen cast

Nicola Coughlan as Helen

as Helen Joe Cole as Steve

as Steve Cavan Clerkin as Mark

as Mark Jack Colgrave Hirst as Phil

as Phil Sonny Poon Tip as Sam

as Sam Nick Preston as Martin

as Martin Lucie Shorthouse as Stacey

Is I Am Helen part of a series? A two-part miniseries in it's own right, I Am Helen is part of the larger I Am... anthology, telling female-led stories "authentically exploring the personal experiences of women through provocative, emotionally raw storytelling." Debuting in 2019, the series is written and directed by filmmaker Dominic Savage in creative partnership with the lead actor, and has featured the likes of Kate Winslet, Vicky McClure, Letitia Wright, Suranne Jones and more, boasting multiple BAFTA award wins and nominations.