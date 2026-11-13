How to watch 12 12 12 online – stream the Anthony Mackie thriller series from anywhere

If you're wondering where the title for 12 12 12 comes from, it's pretty simple: the show tells a story in three parts, focusing on the 12 months of planning a heist, the 12 hours during the actual heist, and the 12 days following the fallout of the heist.

Anthony Mackie (AKA Captain America) stars alongside Jamie Dornan, with the pair in direct conflict as bad guy and good guy amid this scintillating crime thriller, as the FBI hunt down the mastermind behind the whole thing.

There'll be eight episodes releasing weekly for this show, and the good news it's all going to be available in one place globally on the same dates. It'll even keep us going right up to Christmas Day; is there a better way to spend the big day than watching an explosive criminal heist?

Read on as we explain how to watch 12 12 12 from anywhere.

Can you watch 12 12 12 for free? Yes. Apple TV offers new customers a 7-day FREE trial, which would let you watch 12 12 12, or at least some of the episodes depending on when you start the trial. Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to access your usual streaming services from anywhere with a VPN.

Use a VPN to watch 12 12 12 from anywhere

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How to watch 12 12 12 in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and worldwide

Viewers everywhere around the world can watch 12 12 12 on Apple TV.

The first two episodes release on the platform on Friday, November 13 2026.

An Apple TV subscription costs $12.99/£9.99/CA$14.99/AU$15.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial in the US, UK, Canada and Australia respectively.

Away from home? You can access your subscriptions by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to your home country.

12 12 12 – Need to Know

12 12 12 trailer

12 12 12 — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

When is the 12 12 12 release date? 12 12 12 premieres globally on Friday, November 13. There will be two episodes available at launch. New episodes will arrive weekly from there onwards until December 25.

12 12 12 cast

Anthony Mackie as Jack Strickland

as Jack Strickland Jamie Dornan as Paul Galvin

as Paul Galvin Jack Kesy as Bobby Galvin

as Bobby Galvin Kali Reis

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson

Agathe Rousselle as Severine

as Severine Sallie Harmsen as Lena

as Lena Patrick Fabian as Kevin McNeil