Seagate is reviving hybrid storage technology to merge HDD capacity with SSD speed

The FireCuda Forge combines mechanical storage with separately purchased NVMe flash memory

Alkemi platform automatically moves frequently accessed files onto faster solid-state storage

Seagate is bringing back an old storage concept with its FireCuda Forge, an external hard drive designed to deliver SSD-like responsiveness.

The device combines conventional magnetic storage with a separate NVMe SSD, allowing frequently needed files to move onto faster flash memory.

This arrangement recalls hybrid hard drives from the mid-2000s, although Seagate is introducing a new approach through its Alkemi platform.

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Hybrid drives attempted to bridge the performance gap between traditional hard disks and solid-state storage long before the latest FireCuda announcement.

About 20 years ago, manufacturers were already exploring ways to combine mechanical storage with flash memory to improve everyday computing performance.

Seagate subsequently developed its Momentus 5400 PSD hybrid drive in 2007, which combined conventional magnetic storage with flash memory.

The underlying idea was straightforward: retain the affordability and capacity of mechanical disks while using faster flash storage for frequently requested information.

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The new FireCuda Forge applies this principle, featuring a dedicated M.2 slot where users can insert their own NVMe SSD to work alongside the built-in mechanical drive.

With Seagate’s Alkemi platform, the device monitors file activity and automatically determines which information deserves space on the faster installed SSD.

Frequently accessed files are prioritized on the NVMe SSD, while less active material remains on the larger mechanical disk.

The system adjusts data placement as usage patterns change, allowing both components to appear as one storage volume.

This arrangement effectively gives the HDD an SSD-assisted operating model, although it does not transform its mechanical storage into flash memory.

Seagate hopes this arrangement will address the competing requirements of users who need substantial storage capacity without sacrificing responsiveness.

Gamers managing extensive libraries and creators handling demanding media projects are among the intended customers.

“For years, external storage has forced users to choose: speed or scale. Forge is built on the idea that they shouldn’t have to,” said Lance Ohara, VP of Edge IoT Marketing at Seagate.

"It combines the responsiveness users want with the storage capacity they need in one intelligently managed system to give gamers and creators the best of both worlds.”

The 20TB FireCuda Forge needs an additional SSD

Seagate advertises sequential read speeds of up to 2,500MB/s and write speeds reaching 2,000MB/s for the FireCuda Forge.

USB4 provides connectivity, while supported operating systems include Windows 11 and macOS 26 or later - however, those specifications come with an important catch because Seagate does not supply the NVMe SSD required for operation.

Customers must purchase and install a compatible M.2 drive separately, increasing the final cost beyond the advertised price.

From our review, the FireCuda Forge can not be accessed until you install the SSD, which should be about 1TB.

The FireCuda Forge has an 8TB model available for $699 and a 20TB version selling for $899 through its online store and authorized retail partners. Both configurations contain upgradeable mechanical storage.

The pricing makes the product more expensive than ordinary external HDDs, particularly because buyers must budget separately for the required SSD.

Seagate is therefore asking customers to pay a premium for automated storage management rather than receiving a conventional high-capacity drive alone.

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