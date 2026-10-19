Seagate has made hard drives for decades, and the Expansion line is about as straightforward as external storage gets: plug it in and drag your files across, no software required. The included Rescue data recovery service is a useful safety net for a drive that’s likely to hold years of files.

If your photos, videos, and backups are scattered across too many small drives, a single 16TB Seagate Expansion lets you consolidate them. Currently, you can pick up the Seagate Expansion Desktop 16TB HDD for $420 (was $550) at Newegg with the current gift card offer (buy two for $200, get $230).

• Best for: Professionals who needs a lot of affordable backup or media storage for a desktop PC or Mac.

• Why we like it: We've had good experiences testing out Seagate's line of storage. Here, you get a huge 16TB capacity in one box, simple plug-and-play setup on Windows and Mac, and Rescue data recovery services included.

Save $130 Seagate Expansion 16TB: was $549.99 now $419.99 at Newegg This 16TB desktop external hard drive connects over USB 3.0 and works with Windows 10 or later and macOS 10.12 or later (you may need to reformat it for Time Machine). It includes Seagate’s Rescue data recovery services and a one-year warranty. For the full discount, pick up two Newegg gift cards for the bonus $30 free.

Price Context & Historical Value

The $100 savings work out to 18% off, a modest discount on a high-capacity drive. If you also pick up two $100 Newegg gift cards, you’ll get $30 in bonus credit. External drive prices have risen over the past year, so this is a fair price today but not a bargain by older standards.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Seagate Expansion 16TB if...

You need a single, roomy drive for backups or a media library, you want simple plug-and-play storage for a desktop PC or Mac, or you like having data recovery services included.

❌ Skip the Seagate Expansion 16TB if...

You need something portable, since this desktop drive needs wall power, you want the speed of an SSD or a faster USB-C connection, or a one-year warranty feels too short for a drive holding this much data.