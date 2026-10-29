Last week, we highlighted the excellent Seagate Expansion drive dropping to $460, but while I was running a price check ahead of Black Friday, I noticed the 16TB Expansion Desktop HDD now down to $400 (was $550) at Newegg.

If you're looking for extra storage for archiving files and media libraries, I don't think you can go far wrong with this desktop hard drive. Seagate has consistently impressed us in tests. And this high-capacity external HDD is about as simple as it gets, while coming with the ever-useful Rescue data recovery service (because you can't be too careful).

• Best for: Professionals looking for affordable, high-capacity storage across PC and Mac.

• Why we like it: First off, it's cheaper now than it was even last week as part of Newegg's Gametober sale. There's plenty of storage here from a brand we've regularly reviewed and trusted for years, and the plug-and-play setup is particularly welcome.

• What you need to know: You'll need to reformat this drive using Time Machine if you're using it on a Mac.

Save $90 Seagate Expansion 16TB: was $549.99 now $459.99 at Newegg This 16TB desktop external hard drive connects over USB 3.0 and works with Windows 10 or later and macOS 10.12 or later (you may need to reformat it for Time Machine). It includes Seagate’s Rescue data recovery services and a one-year warranty.

Price Context & Historical Value

You're now saving $150 (last week, the discount was $90). That makes this a much more attractive offer - although it's still expensive compared to hard drive prices a year ago, before the component crisis.

For comparison, the same drive is priced at $424 at Best Buy and $500 at Amazon, where you'll also find the 8TB model at $316 and the 24TB version selling at $680.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Seagate Expansion 16TB if...

You need a standalone external desktop hard drive for storing all your files, with the added peace of mind of the Rescue Data Recovery Services software.

❌ Skip the Seagate Expansion 16TB if...

You want a fast SSD drive you can take with you on the go - this HDD isn't BUS-powered and needs to be plugged in.