Oracle thinks AI could fix your customer service problems before you even know they exist

AI agents could tell you where you're going wrong before customers call to complain

The system works by identifying early signs and fixing them

By modelling outcomes, humans can make an informed decision on a fix

Oracle has plans to make customer service a lot more proactive with its new AI-powered applications, which now promise to identify and address problems before they even escalate into customer complaints.

Announced at the company's recent AI World conference, the company's new Claw-powered Fusion Agentic Applications for Customer Experience are designed to take on more and more business processes from start to finish, instead of simply helping human workers to get things done.

Service Health Check, one of the applications within the new suite, promises to detect emerging customer service issues and then investigate what's causing the issue to be able to issue recommendations – and even act upon them while keeping humans in the loop at important, decision-making points.

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Reactive is being replaced by proactive

The Service Health Check application uses Oracle's new Fusion Claw – an agentic execution system launched just a few weeks ago that can reason across enterprise data, conduct research, model outcomes and carry out actions based on all that context.

Instead of waiting for a customer to complain, the application is designed to monitor early signs that previously led to a drop in retention. In theory, it means businesses can tackle recurring problems before they affect larger numbers of customers, improving overall customer satisfaction.

But the shift toward proactive customer service could have much broader implications on how businesses operate on the whole – where human workers previously needed to monitor performance dashboards and investigate patterns themselves, they can now free them up of significant admin time to manage agentic actions and focus on boosting revenue in other areas.

"Business leaders need to turn growth strategies into opportunities and deliver on customer commitments, but connecting customer demand with enterprise capacity in time to act remains a challenge," Applications Development SVP Kartik Raghavan explained, pointing toward the reason behind why the company launched its new customer service-focused agentic tools.

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