‘Hi, it’s AI speaking’: Base44 just launched AI that can handle phone calls

Base44 has launched an AI agent that can make and receive phone calls

It aims to eliminate hold times and speed up research

Just describe your goal, give context, and let it do the work for you

Waiting on hold may become a thing of the past thanks to Base44’s new voice AI agent. Launched earlier this month, Superagent can now make and receive phone calls on behalf of the user, with countless potential applications.

According to a press release shared with TechRadar Pro, Base44’s Superagent can take on everyday tasks that would otherwise require people to spend time on hold or leave them navigating frustrating phone systems.

How Base 44’s Superagent works

Users start by giving Superagent a goal and providing relevant context on how that goal should be achieved. The AI agent can then proactively contact businesses or customers, asking relevant questions, collecting crucial information, and even navigating supported phone menus. Once the job is complete, the agent will then report back to the user with a summary of what has been done and which outcomes have been achieved.

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Some helpful use cases include:

Improve time management by booking or rescheduling important appointments

Speed up research by calling vendors to request quotes for comparison

Increase call success by retrying unanswered calls on a predefined schedule

Receive and manage calls from trusted contacts

A shifting approach to AI

The launch highlights an ongoing shift in consumer AI, with tools moving from generative AI that simply answers questions to agentic AI that undertakes real-world actions based on requests made by the user.

But the question remains: will humans be happy to interact with AI if it means limiting wait times and more efficient calls?

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