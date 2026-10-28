Oracle co-CEO Mike Sicilia questions whether all of today's work will be 'necessary' going forward, says AI will 'give people more time to be human'

Oracle co-CEO says workplace priorities could shift as AI picks up more and more work

Oracle has already saved days in its recruitment business

Will humans be replaced, or will they just have different work to do?

Oracle co-CEO Mike Sicilia has questioned how much of the work employees carry out today will actually be necessary in the future, with artificial intelligence not just speeding up some tasks, but fundamentally rewriting entire organizational processes.

Speaking on stage at the company's annual AI World conference, Sicilia suggested AI could "give people more time to be human," raising questions about the everyday tasks we've come to accept as just an integral part of our 9-5s.

"I think we should be questioning how much of the work we've come to accept today is actually necessary going forward," he declared.

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AI will actually do the work – not just help you to do the work

Sicilia's comments come as the company unveils a new generation of AI-powered enterprise applications – with a big emphasis on agentic workloads that can take over many processes altogether.

Now that the world has entered the next stage of AI, where experimentation is largely behind us and real use cases are being laid out, Oracle predicts that AI could eliminate entire stages of work. The company's own recruiting team is using agentic AI to turn market research preparation into a 15-20-minute job – something that used to take two to four days.

As part of its latest announcements, Oracle has introduced new Claw-powered Fusion Agentic Applications designed to reason, analyze business data, simulate outcomes and carry out approved actions. Put simply, it marks an important point in AI's timeline with agents can identify scenarios or challenges, simulate next stages, and then carry the best one out.

Strategic Field Demand Planning stands out as a useful tool for stretched HR teams, predicting staffing requirements, identifying coverage gaps and handling adjustments. It's the sort of job that takes manual hours to do but detracts from direct revenue generation.

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A separate Executive Briefing Document application can research a customer's history, company news and revenue potential to pull important information into one briefing pre-meeting. Again, another time-consuming administrative job that now frees up human hours to produce revenue-boosting work.

"This enables organizations to translate business objectives into growth opportunities, reliable service, and stronger customer trust," Applications Development SVP Kartik Raghavan wrote.

'More time to be human'

Sicilia's comments point toward a significant change in how businesses measure productivity in the future, and whether completing more work should necessarily mean spending more time on more work.

Ultimately, there's a big difference between just boosting productivity and automating entire workflows, and we're yet to see the latter in any meaningful scale, which means we don't yet know how companies will react to all that extra free time.

Job displacement is still an ongoing concern for many, but one of the core messages conveyed at AI World has been that companies need to totally rethink how they work – and advanced AI adopters could actually just end up having a different type of work for human employees.

"We're giving people more time to be human," Sicilia concluded on stage.

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