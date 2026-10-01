'The real prize isn’t just doing more work; it’s redesigning work': New report claims AI is being used more in the office, but it's creating more work for many

AI usage is far from even when it comes to managers vs. regular workers

Workers are facing more work or increased complexity due to AI

Redesigning work is more important than upping quality or quantity

New PwC research has claimed 19% of UK workers now use AI every day at work, up from 15% last year, but despite some progression, there are still clearly some biases when it comes to who uses AI and how they use it.

For example, while 85% of senior execs and 73% of managers have used AI, only 35% of non-managers have used it.

But even if more knowledge workers were to use artificial intelligence as part of their daily routines, PwC argues that AI isn't actually making work any easier.

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AI adoption isn't equal, but nor are its impacts

Even though employees claim AI has helped improve the quality of their work (70%), use more of their skills (63%) and bring value to the workplace (58%), the report actually argues that nearly half (44%) of workers have seen their workloads increase following the use of AI, with a similar number (45%) worried their job's complexity has also increased.

With this growing complexity in mind, PwC UK Chief Innovation and Technology Officer Claire Reid explained that employers and employees need to "rethink how work gets done" instead of just increase quality or quantity.

"The real prize isn’t just doing more work; it’s redesigning work so that people and AI together can deliver better outcomes," Reid summarized.

Still, the discrepancy in use among different levels of seniority is hard to ignore, and PwC could have the answer. Many fear negative consequences if they experiment with AI, are confused about their employer's policy or simply need more training. A clearer strategy and greater communication could be enough to change this and enable more workers (and therefore employees) to benefit from AI's more positive impacts.

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"Organisations need to rethink work around the right problems, give people the skills and confidence to use AI well, and put the right safeguards around it," Reid added.

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