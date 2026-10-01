Avengers: Doomsday's sequel could be pushed out of its late 2027 release slot

Avengers: Secret Wars might not make its December 2027 release date

Various leakers suggest filming on the Marvel movie won't begin in late 2026

Any delays would have a knock-on effect for future MCU projects

Avengers: Secret Wars might not make its December 17, 2027 launch date amid claims that its shooting schedule has been delayed by two months.

According to multiple insiders, the cameras won't start to roll on 2027's only Marvel movie until next January. X/Twitter user Apocalyptic Horseman, who has a very reliable track record when it comes to breaking comic book movie-specific news, was the first industry insider to warn fans to brace themselves for a filming delay announcement. Other leakers with more spotty track records, including DanielRPK and Alex P, quickly jumped on the bandwagon to say they'd heard the same.

I heard Secret Wars filming was delayed to January 2027 https://t.co/vBkMgPvexVOctober 1, 2026

In a follow-up post, Apocalyptic Horseman expanded on what they'd heard to say that a release date delay was not inevitable.

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However, according to the same leaker, filming wouldn't likely wrap until late April/early May next year, meaning post-production would have to be completed in a seven to eight month timeframe if Secret Wars is to make its current December 17, 2027 launch date. With reshoots on its forebear Avengers: Doomsday being prioritized ahead of its December 18, 2026 release, I get the feeling that Secret Wars' shooting schedule and launch date will be pushed back.

I've approached Marvel and Disney for comment on this rumor, and I'll update this article if I receive a response.

Why an Avengers: Secret Wars delay would be really bad news for Marvel

Avengers: Secret Wars is set to wrap up the Marvel Multiverse Saga (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

If the rumors are true, Secret Wars wouldn't be the first Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie or Disney+ show to suffer a production and/or release date delay. Indeed, myriad other projects from the comic book giant have endured similar problems, especially in recent years.

Ordinarily, production and/or launch delays wouldn't be a bad thing for Marvel. Sure, fans have been disappointed to learn about such issues. However, if it means that a production's cast and crew aren't being run into the ground, and forced to crunch, to get it over the line to meet a set release deadline, you won't hear me or many others complaining.

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That said, any delay to the sixth Avengers flick would be problematic for two major reasons.

For starters, pushing Secret Wars out of its late 2027 release slot would be a huge blow. Not only would Marvel miss out on being the biggest movie of next year's holiday season, but it would also only be the third time in the comic titan's history that it hasn't released a single movie in a calendar year — the other instances being 2009 and 2020.

There's also the inevitable knock-on effect that Secret Wars' release delay would have on future MCU films.

If the final Marvel Phase 6 movie is pushed into 2028, fans would be forced to wait around 18 months for the concluding chapter of the Marvel Multiverse Saga. That would have a significant impact on Ghost Rider, X-Men, and Black Panther 3, all of which are lined up to premiere in 2028.

So, does Marvel give Avengers: Secret Wars the breathing room it deserves to bring the Multiverse Saga to a close, and move the aforementioned trio into 2029, thereby delaying the start of MCU 2.0? Or, does it only allow fans to take stock of Secret Wars — and the last 20 years of MCU storytelling — for a few months before officially kickstarting Marvel Phase 7 in late 2028?

Admittedly, all of these 'what if?' scenarios are based on some online conjecture that Marvel and Disney have yet to officially comment on, so your guess is as good as mine. If Secret Wars has suffered production and release setbacks, though, I'm sure we'll get a proper announcement sometime soon.

In the meantime, find out everything we know so far about Avengers: Secret Wars. Then, get the full lowdown on Avengers: Doomsday ahead of its late 2026 debut.

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