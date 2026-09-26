NFL Week 3 preview: 5 games you can’t miss this weekend

Calling NFL Week 3 crunch time might seem a touch dramatic, but since 1990 only 38 of 288 teams that have got off to a 0-2 start have gone on to make the playoffs. Three of them – the 1993 Cowboys, 2001 Patriots and 2007 Giants – went on to win the Super Bowl.

The Buccaneers, Texans and Colts are three of eight teams staring down the barrel of an excruciatingly long season, and unlike many of the other five, Tampa Bay, Houston and Indianapolis held serious Vince Lombardi Trophy aspirations at the start of the campaign.

Scroll down for our pick of the top five NFL Week 3 games – and who's showing them.

Bengals vs Steelers

Sunday, 1pm ET, CBS/Paramount+ (US) | FREE on TVNZ+ (NZ)

Things could get real ugly at Acrisure Stadium, as the Steelers, who failed to score a touchdown in a 3-20 defeat by the Patriots last week, host their AFC North rivals the Bengals, who shut out the Texans in a 20-6 beatdown. The Black and Gold defense might actually give Joe Burrow a few problems, but will Aaron Rodgers be able to capitalise? Pittsburgh's offense ranks dead-last in the NFL for points scored, and he's already been sacked six times.

Texans vs Colts

Sunday, 1pm ET, CBS/Paramount+ (US)

Both the Texans and Colts entered the campaign with playoff expectations, but the AFC South rivals are yet to win a game between them. Although Houston squeaked in despite getting out to a 0-3 start a year ago, Indianapolis missed the cut despite an 8-2 start. That effectively makes this an early do-or-die clash, and although CJ Stroud still looks way off it, Indy rank dead-last in the NFL in total defense. He's got to hand the reins to David Montgomery.

Vikings vs Buccaneers

Sunday, 4.05pm ET, Fox/Fox One (US)

The Vikings are 2-0 and the Buccaneers are 0-2 and coming off a humiliating defeat by the Browns, but Kyler Murray's impending return has the potential to stall Minnesota's momentum. How Murray will fit into Kevin O'Connell's system was the subject of endless speculation in the offseason, and we're yet to get any answers because he suffered a concussion minutes into his debut. This could be the slice of luck Todd Bowles so desperately needs.

Ravens vs Cowboys

We don't know what it is about Brazil, but NFL International Series games in the land of samba almost always turn into shootouts, and we're expecting the Ravens' meeting with the Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro to be another high-scoring affair. Even if Zay Flowers' hamstring isn't up to scratch, Baltimore should have the edge seeing as Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry are the worst matchup imaginable for one of the most hapless rush defenses in the league.

Rams vs Broncos

Sunday, 8.20pm ET, NBC/Peacock (US)

The Rams bounced back from their horrorshow Down Under by destroying the underhanded Giants, but the Broncos represent a step up in competition. Bo Nix and Jaylen Waddle hit things off in an impressive victory over the Jaguars last weekend, and with home-field advantage at altitude, there's a real possibility the preseason Super Bowl favourites fall to 1-2 for the season under the Sunday Night Football lights.

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