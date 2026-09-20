Watch Bengals vs Texans FREE on 5 (UK)

Unlock your stream with IPVanish (save up to 83%)

Bengals vs Texans kick-off: Sun, Sep 20 at 1pm ET / 6pm BST / 3am AEST (Mon)

Watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Houston Texans after the vaunted Texans defense getting shredded in their opening NFL 2026 fixture wasn't on anybody's bingo card – and things may well get worse before they get better. The Bengals racked up 33 points last weekend, and they now have a defense befitting Super Bowl contenders.

Joe Burrow has, however, been dealing with a back issue this week. Considering his injury history, Cincinnati can't be too careful with their quarterback, who threw for 254 yards and a touchdown in a 33-27 victory over the Buccaneers last Sunday, but they'll also want him to re-establish that connection with Ja'Marr Chase as quickly as possible. And with Zac Taylor's position as precarious as it is, patience is thin on the ground in Cincy.

CJ Stroud's first outing of the campaign held plenty of promise, considering how last season turned out, but despite going toe-to-toe with Josh Allen and nearly coming out on top, there were two fumbles to go along with his pair of touchdowns and 274 passing yards against the Bills. If he's able to cut those moments out and the Houston defense can show that last week's display was an aberration, DeMeco Ryans' men will go far.

Read on as we explain how to watch Bengals vs Texans for free.

Can you watch Bengals vs Texans for free?

Yes. Bengals vs Texans is being shown on free-to-air 5Action and 5 in the UK.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Bengals vs Texans for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch Bengals vs Texans live streams

A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual streaming services. One of our favourites is IPVanish – it does everything and comes with up to 83% off.

Exclusive deal 🟩 IPVanish – Just $2.49/month



IPVanish is beginning to rank among the top VPN providers and it is a great option to unblock your NFL streaming service. ✅ Save up to 83%

✅ Just $2.49/month

✅ Unlocks 5 Get IPVanish and stream Bengals vs Texans from anywhere.

How to watch Bengals vs Texans live streams in the US

In the US, the Bengals vs Texans game is being shown on CBS and Paramount+.

Paramount+ starts at $8.99/month or $89.99/year, and is also home to Champions League soccer. However, you can access Paramount+ virtually for free with a Walmart Plus 30-day trial for $1.

Alternatively, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream and the Fubo Sports + News plan each carry CBS and will provide near-comprehensive NFL coverage this season.

Outside of the US? IPVanish can unblock your stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Bengals vs Texans live streams in the UK

In the UK, Bengals vs Texans is free-to-air on 5Action, with live streaming available via the 5 platform.

If you're traveling outside of the UK, you can make use of IPVanish to access that free Bengals vs Texans coverage.

How to watch Bengals vs Texans live streams in Australia

In Australia, the Bengals vs Texans game is being shown exclusively on NFL Game Pass on DAZN, which is showing every remaining game, including the Super Bowl.

Prices start at AU$339.99 for the season if you pay upfront, rising to AU$34.99/month if you commit to 12 months, and AU$33.99/week on a rolling basis.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like IPVanish to watch the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Bengals vs Texans live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Other)

The Bengals vs Texans game is available to watch on DAZN in Canada.

DAZN, which is showing every 2026 NFL fixture, starts at CA$24.99/month.

It's also being shown on TSN Premium, which costs CA$29.99/month or CA$249.99/year.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the Bengals vs Texans start time? The scheduled Bengals vs Texans kick-off time on Saturday, September 20 is 12pm CT local time in Houston, which is 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST. That's 3am AEST on Monday, September 21 in Australia.

What is the Bengals vs Texans head-to-head? The Bengals and Texans have faced off on 14 previous occasions. Cincinnati won five of those games, and Houston nine.

Can I watch Bengals vs Texans on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters, like 5, have streaming platforms that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest NFL news and plays on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@NFL), Instagram (@NFL), TikTok (@NFL) and YouTube (@NFL).