Watch Hawthorn vs Brisbane FREE on 7Plus (Australia)

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Hawthorn vs Brisbane kick-off: Sat, Sep 19 at 3.15am ET / 8.15am BST / 5:15pm AEST

Hawthorn's reward for trouncing the minor premiers is the matchup they'd been hoping to avoid – a date with back-to-back reigning premiers Brisbane, who pasted the Hawks by 67 points just last month. On a more positive note, Sam Mitchell's men do at least have home advantage after a week off.

The reason it stings so much is that Hawthorn, who last reached the Grand Final back in 2015, have beaten both of the other preliminary finalists this season. Meanwhile, they've lost each of their past three meetings with the Lions.

The Dingley Village outfit needs to find a way to cast aside all of the bad omens, because Brisbane has made a routine of dominating September football. Even more ominously, Chris Fagan's men have closed each of their last two campaigns with back-to-back triumphs at the MCG.

They do, however, have a major injury concern. Noah Answerth, who played a pivotal role in their 125-58 victory over Hawthon six weeks ago by suffocating Nick Watson, hurt his ankle in the defeat by Sydney a fortnight ago, and missed the semi-final as a result. Either Ryan Lester or Darcy Wilmot will likely fill in if he still isn't right, but the Wizard will take either of them over Answerth.

Read on as we explain how to watch Hawthorn vs Brisbane for free in the AFL 2026 Preliminary Final.

Can you watch Hawthorn vs Brisbane for free?

Yes. Hawthorn vs Brisbane is being shown on free-to-air Channel 7 in Australia, with live streaming available via 7Plus.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Hawthorn vs Brisbane for free as if you were right at home.

How to watch Hawthorn vs Brisbane from anywhere

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How to watch Hawthorn vs Brisbane live streams in the US

Live Hawthorn vs Brisbane coverage is being provided by FS1 in the US.

If you don't have the channel on cable, FS1 is carried by Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV, each of which offers a free trial to new users.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN while you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Hawthorn vs Brisbane live streams in the UK

In the UK, Hawthorn vs Brisbane is being shown on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports 3.

You can add TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or get an HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports. Prices start at £25.99/month if you commit to a year.

Abroad? Unlock TNT Sports with NordVPN with comes with 75% off right now.

How to watch Hawthorn vs Brisbane live streams in Australia

Free-to-air Channel 7 is showing Hawthorn vs Brisbane in all regions of Australia, with live streaming available via 7Plus.

Just create an account using a valid Australia postcode (e.g. 2042).

Not in Australia right now? You can use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Hawthorn vs Brisbane live streams in Canada

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The Hawthorn vs Brisbane game is available to watch on TSN2 in Canada.

If you don't have cable, the TSN Plus streaming service costs CA$24.99 a month to access what goes out on regular TSN.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the Hawthorn vs Brisbane start time? The scheduled Hawthorn vs Brisbane kick-off time on Saturday, September 19 is 5.15pm AEST local time in Melbourne, which is 12.15am PT / 3.15am ET / 8.15am BST.

What is the Hawthorn vs Brisbane head-to-head? Hawthorn and Brisbane have contested 42 competitive games. The Hawks have won 22 of them, and the Lions 20. This season, the head-to-head stands at 1-0 in Brisbane's favour.

Can I watch Hawthorn vs Brisbane on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, 7Plus has a dedicated app.