How to watch World Series of Darts Finals 2026: Free Streams & Schedule

Watch World Series of Darts Finals 2026 free on ITVX (UK)

Dates: Thursday 17 September ⮕ Sunday 20 September

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

The world’s top 32 darts players will fight it out in the AFAS Live arena in Amsterdam for the 2026 World Series of Darts Finals, with the winner taking home £100,000. And while there’s plenty of big-name competition standing in the way, all eyes will once again be on Luke Littler as “The Nuke” looks to complete another piece of darts history.

Littler arrives in Amsterdam chasing a clean sweep of the sport’s biggest titles in 2026, having already won all six majors this year, as well as the Premier League and World Championship. He also comes into the World Series Finals in strong form after winning the Czech Darts Open earlier this month. The one thing missing from his recent run is this very trophy, after he was beaten by Michael van Gerwen in last year’s final.

Standing in his way is five-time World Series Finals winner Van Gerwen, who will be looking to add another title on home soil. The Dutchman enjoyed a good campaign across the World Series events that served as qualifiers for this year’s Finals, but he’ll have plenty of other big hitters to contend with, including Luke Humphries, new world No. 2 Gian van Veen, Jonny Clayton, and James Wade.

You won’t want to miss any of the action, so read on to discover how to watch the 2026 World Series of Darts Finals online from anywhere, including free streams.

Can I watch World Series of Darts 2026 for free?

ITV4 and and the broadcaster's streaming platform ITVX are showing FREE World Series of Darts Finals 2026 coverage every day.

To watch ITVX visit the website or download the app (iOS, Android). It's free – you just need to register a free account to watch World Series of Darts live streams.

Sport1 will be showing all the coverage in Germany at no cost.

Traveling abroad this week? You can use a VPN to watch all the action free of charge as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch World Series of Darts Finals 2026 from anywhere

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favourite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the US and want to view your usual UK service, you'd select a UK-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual local streaming service and watch the darts.

How to watch World Series of Darts Finals 2026 live streams in the UK

The 2026 World Series of Darts Finals will be shown on free-to-air TV in the UK, with live coverage on ITV4.

Prefer to watch on your laptop, mobile or other streaming device? You live stream darts on the ITVX platform for free (you'll just need a TV Licence to watch live).

Brit abroad looking to tune into your free stream? Don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch the World Series of Darts Finals.

How to watch World Series of Darts Finals 2026 live streams in Australia

(Image credit: free)

Fox Sports has the broadcasting rights to World Series of Darts Finals 2026 in Australia, which means cord-cutters can live stream the action on the brilliant streaming service Kayo Sports.

A subscription starts at $29.99 per month, though you can pay $45.99 per month for simultaneous streaming on two devices. Whichever plan you choose, new users get a free 7-day trial.

Remember: Use a VPN to access Kayo when outside of Australia.

How to watch World Series of Darts Finals 2026 in the US

PDCTV will be showing the 2026 World Series of Darts Finals in the US. Prices start at $15.99/month or $79.99 for an annual subscription.

Visiting the US from the UK? Try NordVPN risk-free and unlock your ITV stream.

World Series of Darts Finals 2026 - Need to Know

Schedule of play Round One (best of 11 legs) Thursday September 17: 7pm BST Viktor Tingstrom v Dirk van Duijvenbode

Rob Cross v Ryan Searle

Karel Sedlacek v Ben Robb

Kevin Doets v Ross Smith

Stephen Bunting v Josh Rock

Luke Humphries v Jermaine Wattimena

Michael van Gerwen v Daryl Gurney

Gian van Veen v Chris Dobey Friday September 18: 7pm BST Adam Leek v Jim Long

Motomu Sakai v Callan Rydz

Wessel Nijman v Simon Whitlock

Nathan Aspinall v Raymond Smith

James Wade v Damon Heta

Gerwyn Price v Brody Klinge

Luke Littler v Danny Noppert

Jonny Clayton v Maik Kuivenhoven Round Two (best of 11 legs) Saturday September 19: 1pm BST Van Gerwen/Gurney v Doets/Ross Smith

Bunting/Rock v Cross/Searle

Humphries/Wattimena v Tingstrom/Van Duijvenbode

Van Veen/Dobey v Sedlacek/Robb Order of play to be confirmed. Saturday September 19: 7pm BST Price/Klinge v Leek/Long

Wade/Heta v Nijman/Whitlock

Littler/Noppert v Aspinall/Raymond Smith

Clayton/Kuivenhoven v Sakai/Rydz Order of play to be confirmed. Quarterfinals (best of 19 legs) Sunday September 20: 1pm BST TBC Semifinals (best of 21 legs) and Final (best of 21 legs) Sunday September 20: 7pm BST TBC -- Sunday's matches to be played in draw bracket order.

World Series of Darts Finals 2026 previous winners 2025: Michael van Gerwen

Michael van Gerwen 2024: Luke Littler

Luke Littler 2023: Michael van Gerwen

Michael van Gerwen 2022: Gerwyn Price

Gerwyn Price 2021: Jonny Clayton

Jonny Clayton 2020: Gerwyn Price

Gerwyn Price 2019: Michael van Gerwen

Michael van Gerwen 2018: James Wade

James Wade 2017: Michael van Gerwen

Michael van Gerwen 2016: Michael van Gerwen

Michael van Gerwen 2015: Michael van Gerwen

World Series of Darts Finals 2026 prize money Winner: £100,000

£100,000 Runner-up: £60,000

£60,000 Semifinalists: £30,000

£30,000 Quarterfinalists: £17,500

£17,500 Second round: £10,000

£10,000 First round: £5,000

£5,000 Total: £450,000