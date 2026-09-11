How to watch Shelton vs Tiafoe: US Open 2026 Men's Semi-Final Live Streams, TV Channels

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Date and time: Sep 11, not before 7pm ET / 12am BST (Sep 12) / 9am AEST (Sep 12)

Watch Ben Shelton vs Frances Tiafoe live streams in an all-American semi-final at the US Open. Both players have reached this stage at Flushing Meadows before, but neither has progressed beyond the last four – now, one will reach a first-ever Grand Slam final.

Ever since his breakthrough at the 2023 US Open, Shelton has been viewed as a future major winner. The left-hander with a cannon serve has a powerful all-around game that suits the hard courts, his clinical dismantling of Stefanos Tsitsipas having raised expectations before recording the biggest victory of his career by beating defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in a five-set thriller. That Alcaraz victory ended at 3.33am local time and the 23-year-old will need to have recovered quickly.

Appearing in his third semi-final in five years in New York, Tiafoe loves playing in front of a home crowd. The 11th seed showed his class to beat Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in the last 16, and then displayed grit and determination to come from two sets down and beat compatriot Alex Michelsen in a stunning quarter-final comeback. The 28-year-old will start the semi-final as a slight underdog, and with Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner out of the picture, this represents a rare opportunity to end his Grand Slam drought. To do so, Big Foe first have to find a way to break the huge Shelton serve.

The winner will become the first black American man to reach a US Open final since Arthur Ashe, on the court that now bears his name, in 1972.

Here's how to watch Shelton vs Tiafoe in the 2026 US Open semi-finals from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch Shelton vs Tiafoe for free?

Yes. Free US Open 2026 coverage, including Shelton vs Tiafoe, is being provided by Channel 9 and 9Gem in Australia, with live streaming available via 9Now.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Shelton vs Tiafoe for free as if you were right at home.

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How to watch Shelton vs Tiafoe live streams in the US

Shelton vs Tiafoe coverage is being provided by ESPN and ESPN Select/Unlimited in the US.

ESPN Select is the dedicated streaming service that carries ESPN and prices start from $13.99 for the entry-level plan. ESPN Unlimited, which is live streaming every match on every court, costs $31.99/month or $319.99/year, but you can bundle it with Disney Plus and Hulu for $35.99/month.

ESPN Unlimited includes streaming access to ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, SECN, ACCN, ESPN+, ESPN on ABC, SECN+, ACCNX, NFL Network and CW Sports.

Alternatively, ESPN is available through Sling – you can access the channel on the slimmed-down Essentials plan for $19.99/month, or if you want a host of extra channels – including TNT, CNN and AMC in addition to ESPN – the Sling Orange plan at $45.99/month is what you want.

ESPN is also carried by Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV, each of which offers a free trial to new users.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN while you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Shelton vs Tiafoe live streams in the UK

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In the UK, live Shelton vs Tiafoe coverage is being provided by Sky Sports.

Sky Sports packages start at £35/month with £22/month pricing available for those who are already customers. You can also tune in via a NOW Sports membership that carries the Sky Sports channels.

If you're out of the UK but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch Shelton vs Tiafoe live streams in Australia

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Shelton vs Tiafoe is free-to-air on Channel 9 and 9Gem in Australia, with live streaming available via the 9Now platform.

Stan Sport, meanwhile, will have exhaustive coverage of every match. Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which itself starts at AU$9.99/month. It's also home to the Premier League, Champions League, Rugby's Greatest Rivalry, Super Rugby, the Six Nations and the Nations Championship.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Shelton vs Tiafoe live streams in New Zealand

Shelton vs Tiafoe is exclusively available on ESPN via Disney+ in New Zealand, with all matches live across the entire two-week period of the Slam.

Disney+ prices start at NZ$9.99 a month for the ad-supported tier in New Zealand, with free access to ESPN, which means you also get extensive basketball coverage (NBA, WNBA, NBL and more) as well as UFC Fight Night, Stanely Cup playoffs, and a heck of a lot more.

Not in New Zealand right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Shelton vs Tiafoe live streams in Canada

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In Canada, Shelton vs Tiafoe is exclusive to TSN.

If you don't have cable, the TSN Plus streaming service costs CA$29.99/month or CA$249.99/year.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the Shelton vs Tiafoe head-to-head record? Shelton will seek to extend his impressive record against Tiafoe, an opponent he has beaten on three of the four occasions they’ve met. They have met twice before at the US Open, each winning once. Tiafoe won in the last 32 in 2024, while Shelton was victorious 2023 quarter-final.