How to watch Zverev vs Khachanov: US Open 2026 Men's Semi-Final FREE Live Streams, TV Channels

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Date and time: Sep 11, 3pm ET / 8pm BST / 5am AEST (Sep 12)

Watch Alexander Zverev vs Karen Khachanov live streams as the German top seed, and favorite, looks to overcome a powerful and dangerous opponent and reach a third consecutive Grand Slam final.

Zverev may have started slowly at the US Open, needing five sets to win his opening two matches, but has cruised through his past three matches without losing a set. The only player in 2026 to reach the semi-finals of all four Slams, the French Open champion has seen his section of the draw open up and will face an unseeded opponent for the second successive round, after Botic van de Zandschulp in the last eight.

While Khachanov will start the last-four clash as the underdog, the big-hitting Russian has already shown in this tournament that he is a dangerous opponent. He dispatched third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round and came from behind to win a five-set battle against rising star Learner Tien. In his third major semi-final the 30-year-old must replicate the form he showed last year when recording a straight-sets win over Zverev in the semi-finals of the ATP Masters 1000 Canada.

Here's how to watch Zverev vs Khachanov in the 2026 US Open semi-finals from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch Zverev vs Khachanov for free?

Yes. Free US Open 2026 coverage, including Zverev vs Khachanov, is being provided by Channel 9 and 9Gem in Australia, with live streaming available via 9Now.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Zverev vs Khachanov for free as if you were right at home.

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How to watch Zverev vs Khachanov live streams in the US

Zverev vs Khachanov coverage is being provided by ESPN and ESPN Select/Unlimited in the US.

ESPN Select is the dedicated streaming service that carries ESPN and prices start from $13.99 for the entry-level plan. ESPN Unlimited, which is live streaming every match on every court, costs $31.99/month or $319.99/year, but you can bundle it with Disney Plus and Hulu for $35.99/month.

ESPN Unlimited includes streaming access to ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, SECN, ACCN, ESPN+, ESPN on ABC, SECN+, ACCNX, NFL Network and CW Sports.

Alternatively, ESPN is available through Sling – you can access the channel on the slimmed-down Essentials plan for $19.99/month, or if you want a host of extra channels – including TNT, CNN and AMC in addition to ESPN – the Sling Orange plan at $45.99/month is what you want.

ESPN is also carried by Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV, each of which offers a free trial to new users.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN while you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Zverev vs Khachanov live streams in the UK

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In the UK, live Zverev vs Khachanov coverage is being provided by Sky Sports.

Sky Sports packages start at £35/month with £22/month pricing available for those who are already customers. You can also tune in via a NOW Sports membership that carries the Sky Sports channels.

If you're out of the UK but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch Zverev vs Khachanov live streams in Australia

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Zverev vs Khachanov is free-to-air on Channel 9 and 9Gem in Australia, with live streaming available via the 9Now platform.

Stan Sport, meanwhile, will have exhaustive coverage of every match. Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which itself starts at AU$9.99/month. It's also home to the Premier League, Champions League, Rugby's Greatest Rivalry, Super Rugby, the Six Nations and the Nations Championship.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Zverev vs Khachanov live streams in New Zealand

Zverev vs Khachanov is exclusively available on ESPN via Disney+ in New Zealand, with all matches live across the entire two-week period of the Slam.

Disney+ prices start at NZ$9.99 a month for the ad-supported tier in New Zealand, with free access to ESPN, which means you also get extensive basketball coverage (NBA, WNBA, NBL and more) as well as UFC Fight Night, Stanely Cup playoffs, and a heck of a lot more.

Not in New Zealand right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Zverev vs Khachanov live streams in Canada

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In Canada, Zverev vs Khachanov is exclusive to TSN.

If you don't have cable, the TSN Plus streaming service costs CA$29.99/month or CA$249.99/year.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the Zverev vs Khachanov head-to-head record? Zverev has a strong record against the equally powerful Khachanov, winning six of their nine meetings.