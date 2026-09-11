Microsoft has rolled out a Windows 11 preview update to fix multiple Bluetooth bugs

There are nine individual fixes listed in the patch notes, one of which addresses connection and disconnection speed issues

More Bluetooth improvements should arrive as Microsoft works to improve Windows 11's driver quality

Bluetooth on Windows 11 is finally getting the attention it needs, after years of major connection and user interface bugs.

As reported by Windows Latest, Microsoft is rolling out major Bluetooth fixes for Windows 11, starting with update 26200.9359 for testers via its preview channel. Windows Latest notes that this includes nine notable fixes, particularly to iron out connectivity bugs.

One fix is designed to "correctly reflect" when a Bluetooth device is connected or disconnected — one of the biggest issues I've noticed is that disconnecting a device (a very slow process) effectively prevents you from connecting to another right away, and when you try, Bluetooth completely malfunctions — so it's promising to see it tackled.

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Audio calls have also been addressed in the preview update, with a new Windows volume popup, which appears when adjusting the volume of a "Bluetooth Classic Audio" accessory. Microsoft also claims that "reliability and performance" with LE (Low Energy) Audio accessories have been improved.

The common stuttering and random device disconnections have been reduced, which should go a long way in improving game controller stability on the likes of the PlayStation DualSense wireless controller.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Of course, all Bluetooth bugs can't be fixed in a single update, but as Windows Latest notes, Microsoft previously stated that Windows 11's driver quality would receive improvements in the long run, which should ultimately make Bluetooth and other Windows functions more reliable.

However, I am pessimistic that these long-running Bluetooth issues are actually being eliminated. This isn't the first time Microsoft has rolled out a patch that addresses issues with Bluetooth functionality, and the same bugs have persisted through multiple Windows 11 updates.

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Aspects such as failing connectivity with devices and other system-breaking bugs make Windows 11 a frustrating operating system to use, especially for gamers, notably when SteamOS and Bazzite (a SteamOS clone) aren't as buggy despite some compatibility problems.

The good thing is Microsoft isn't ignoring the issues that plague Windows 11, and if it can continue to work towards patching out the persistent bugs, it'll ease the frustrations among multiple Windows 11 users.

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