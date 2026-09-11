OpenAI is launching special ChatGPT tools for bankers and financial services workers

OpenAI for Financial Services comes with built-in premium datasets

Third-party subscription sharing is also in the works

GPT-6 promises 100% on the 256-512K Long Context benchmark

OpenAI has lifted the wraps off ChatGPT for Financial Services, its latest industry-specific version of ChatGPT Work designed to give sector professionals access to relevant reasoning and models.

The company warned that analysts regularly spend too much time finding data, checking figures, building models and turning complex analysis into presentation-friendly reports – all things it hopes to be able to tackle with this iteration of ChatGPT Work.

Core to this new product is, of course, GPT-6 Astra, but OpenAI also worked with investment experts from Morgan Stanley and Evercore to guide its development.

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ChatGPT for Financial Services

With the launch of ChatGPT for Financial Services, OpenAI has built premium datasets from the likes of Daloopa, PitchBook and LSEG News directly into the tool, so users won't need to negotiate their own external datasets. By hosting and indexing that data itself, OpenAI can ultimately improve performance and latency for end users.

OpenAI also promises to be working with S&P Capital IQ, LSEG, MSCI, Dow Jones Factiva and Moody’s so that users can access their subscription benefits directly through their ChatGPT login to reduce the friction further.

All of this with the benefits of OpenAI's latest frontier model, Astra, which sees marked improvements across the board. The jumps from 91.5% to 100% at 256K-512K and from 73.8% to 96.3% at 512K-1M are especially noteworthy on the Long Context MRCR benchmarks when compared with GPT-5.6 Sol, because finance work often requires handling long documents like annual reports and filings.

The company also advertises a 100% score for the ExploitBench cybersecurity benchmark, which should come as welcome news to this highly-regulated industry.

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Only eligible financial institutions will gain access to the tool for now, and they must contact OpenAI for options.

"ChatGPT for Financial Services is one way we serve customers across the industry, but we recognize that it will require a range of solutions to address the needs of the finance industry," the company said in its launch blog post.

"OpenAI has a long history of collaborating with innovators to unlock novel AI solutions. Financial services firms and developers can use our API to build specialized applications for the needs they understand best. OpenAI brings frontier models and the capabilities to put them to work. Financial institutions, data providers, and software partners bring specialized expertise, trusted information, and customer relationships."

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