This is a gaming laptop I'd actually buy with my own cash — an RTX 5070 graphics card and 32GB of RAM for well under $1,400

I'm always on the lookout for decent deals on gaming laptops - something that's doubly the case these days with component prices being so high. It's been really tough to find a machine that I'd truly buy with my own cash, but now and again, there is an exception.

Right now, the exception is this Gigabyte Aero X16 at Best Buy for $1,339 (was $1,499). I first spotted this one during the retailer's Labor Day sale, but it's still hanging around at an exceptional price (for now).

It's not exactly cheap, but I think it's a genuine value this week. You get not only an RTX 5070 graphics card, but also a Ryzen 7 chipset and 32GB of RAM. The RAM is crucial here, as so many manufacturers are skimping on these components because of the astronomical prices. We've seen this machine listed for as low as $1,299 before, but that was way back over a year ago - you know, when prices weren't absurd.

With these specs, you should get a really nice level of performance from this Gigabyte Aero X16 without any additional modifications. That's what you should expect, given the price, but as stated, these days we're accustomed to spending well over $1,500 for a machine with both an RTX 5070 graphics card and 32GB of RAM.

Today's best gaming laptop deal at Best Buy

Gigabyte Aero X16 Gaming Laptop: was $1,499.99 now $1,339.99 at Best Buy Graphics card: RTX 5070

Processor: AMD Ryzen Al 7-350

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB Genuine gaming laptop deals are rare these days with such high component prices. This Gigabyte Aero X16 at Best Buy, however, is a listing that's almost bucking that trend. Not only is it an RTX 5070 gaming laptop for under $1,500, but you're also getting 32GB of RAM right out of the box. In short, this is a really great bang-for-the-buck option currently - even if it is still pretty pricey.

I've seen the occasional RTX 5070 gaming laptop for cheaper than this Gigabyte in recent months, but they usually either feature an older chipset or 16GB of RAM. This Aero looks like a solid pick in comparison, although it's not a super high-end machine by any stretch. You get a decent 1600p display, but it's not a premium OLED panel like some more expensive RTX 5070 gaming laptops.