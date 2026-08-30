Watch US Open 2026 free on 9Now (Australia)

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Daily start time: 11am ET / 4pm BST / 1am AEST

US Open 2026 has served up a sensational Round 1 draw, headlined by Matteo Berrettini vs Stan Wawrinka, Rafael Jodar vs Thanasi Kokkinakis and Carlos Alcaraz vs Roman Safiullin. The hard-hitting Russian is a less-than-ideal opponent for the No.2 seed and reigning champion, who's been out of action since April with a wrist injury.

The tie that looks set to steal the show, however, is Berrettini's clash with 2016 champion Wawrinka. They met for the very first time at Wimbledon two months ago – and produced the match of the tournament. With Wawrinka set to hang up his racket this year, it could end up being his final ever appearance at a major.

The women's draw, topped by No.1 seed and back-to-back reigning champion Aryna Sabalenka, will get off to a slightly more low-key start, with Paula Badosa vs Daria Kasatkina and Venus Williams vs Sofia Kenin shaping up as the most intriguing matchups on paper.

Former world No.2 Badosa and former No.8 Kasatkina are both unseeded, while 46-year-old Williams' first meeting with 27-year-old Kenin will likely have the feel of an all-American celebration, both grand slam champions having received wildcards in a bid to maximise viewing figures.

However, there's a fascinating subplot concerning world No.1 status. By the end of the 2026 US Open, Sabalenka will have spent 99 straight weeks at the top of the rankings, and that's where it could end. Elena Rybakina, who won her first hard-court major at the Australian Open in January, will leapfrog Sabalenka if she reaches the last four.

Here's how to watch US Open 2026 from anywhere in the world. We've also listed the the seeds, recent winners and prize money below.

Can you watch US Open 2026 for free?

Yes. Free US Open 2026 coverage is being provided by Channel 9 and 9Gem in Australia, with live streaming available via 9Now.

In the US, select matches are being shown on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC, which are all carried by YouTube TV (10-day free trial), DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial) and Hulu+Live TV (3-day free trial).

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch US Open for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch US Open 2026 live streams

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How to watch US Open 2026 live streams in the US

US Open 2026 coverage is being provided by ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and ESPN Unlimited in the US.

ESPN Unlimited, which is live streaming every match on every court, costs $31.99/month or $319.99/year, but you can bundle it with Disney Plus and Hulu for $35.99/month.

New to ESPN's coverage this year is US Open RedZone, a whiparound show that will air on ESPN Unlimited from Sunday, August 30 to Friday, September 4, between 11am and 6pm ET.

ESPN Unlimited includes streaming access to ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, SECN, ACCN, ESPN+, ESPN on ABC, SECN+, ACCNX, NFL Network and CW Sports.

Alternatively, ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC are available through Sling – specifically the Orange & Blue plan, which starts at $60.99/month. It includes ABC, NBC and Fox in select locations, plus ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, USA Network, FX and more.

Alternatively, ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC are also carried by Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV, each of which offers a free trial to new users.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN while you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch US Open 2026 live streams in the UK

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In the UK, live US Open 2026 coverage is being provided by Sky Sports.

Sky Sports packages start at £35/month with £22/month pricing available for those who are already customers. Remember you can also access via NOW Sports.

If you're out of the UK but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch US Open 2026 live streams in Australia

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US Open 2026 is free-to-air on Channel 9 and 9Gem in Australia, with live streaming available via the 9Now platform.

Stan Sport, meanwhile, will have exhaustive coverage of every court. Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which itself starts at AU$9.99/month. It's also home to the Premier League, Rugby's Greatest Rivalry, Super Rugby, the Six Nations and the Nations Championship.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action as if you were back home.

How to watch US Open 2026 live streams in Canada

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In Canada, US Open 2026 is exclusive to TSN.

If you don't have cable, the TSN Plus streaming service costs CA$29.99/month or CA$249.99/year.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

US Open 2026 FAQs

Who are the US Open 2026 seeds? US Open 2026 seeds Men Alexander Zverev Carlos Alcaraz Felix Auger-Aliassime Novak Djokovic Flavio Cobolli Alex de Minaur Daniil Medvedev Ben Shelton Taylor Fritz Arthur Fils Frances Tiafoe Rafael Jodar Lorenzo Musetti Learner Tien Alexander Bublik Brandon Nakashima Jakub Mensik Jiri Lehecka Casper Ruud Tommy Paul Luciano Darderi Valentin Vacherot Andrey Rublev Francisco Cerundolo Alejandro Tabilo Arthur Rinderknech Tomas Martín Etcheverry Alexander Blockx Cameron Norrie Matteo Arnaldi Zizou Bergs Ignacio Buse Women Aryna Sabalenka Elena Rybakina Jessica Pegula Coco Gauff Mirra Andreeva Linda Noskova Karolína Muchova Iga Swiatek Elina Svitolina Amanda Anisimova Marta Kostyuk Belinda Bencic Naomi Osaka Iva Jovic Diana Shnaider Sorana Cîrstea Alexandra Eala Ekaterina Alexandrova Jasmine Paolini Maja Chwalinska Anna Kalinskaya Madison Keys Elise Mertens Anastasia Potapova Marie Bouzkova Emma Navarro Barbora Krejcikova Sara Bejlek Ann Li Jelena Ostapenko Leylah Fernandez Maria Sakkari

Who are the recent US Open winners? Recent US Open champions Men's champions 2025 – Carlos Alcaraz

2024 – Jannik Sinner

2023 – Novak Djokovic

2022 – Carlos Alcaraz

2021 – Daniil Medvedev

2020 – Dominic Thiem

2019 – Rafael Nadal

2018 – Novak Djokovic

2017 – Rafael Nadal

2016 – Stan Wawrinka Women's champions 2025 – Aryna Sabalenka

2024 – Aryna Sabalenka

2023 – Coco Gauff

2022 – Iga Swiatek

2021 – Emma Raducanu

2020 – Naomi Osaka

2019 – Bianca Andreescu

2018 – Naomi Osaka

2017 – Sloane Stephens

2016 – Angelique Kerber

What are the daily US Open 2026 start times? US Open 2026 start times Day session From 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST / 1am AEST

What is the US Open 2026 prize money? US Open 2026 prize money $108 million in prize money will be allocated to the players at the 2026 US Open, with the singles champions set to receive $5.5 million each. $2.8 million will go to each finalist, $1.45 million to each semi-finalist, and $780,000 to each quarter-finalist. Players will earn $480,000 for reaching Round 4, $290,000 for Round 3, $190,000 for Round 2, and $140,000 for Round 1.