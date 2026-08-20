How to watch BMW Championship 2026: Free Live Streams, TV Channels & Preview

Scottie Scheffler remains the hot favorite as the FedExCup Playoffs continue with the BMW Championship 2026 at Bellerive Country Club in St Louis, Missouri.

The world No.1 cemented his position at the top of the FedExCup standings with a dominant eight-shot victory at the FedEx St Jude Championship last weekend, the first of three events that will end with the winner being crowned at the Tour Championship a week on Sunday.

Scheffler has been incredibly consistent throughout 2026, making 17 of 18 cuts and recording 12 top-10 finishes, yet his win at TPC Southwind was his first victory since January. He is highly fancied to follow it up in St Louis and retain his BMW Championship title, having triumphed at Caves Valley Golf Club 12 months ago.

The American headlines an all-star cast of golfers who qualified for this tournament after ending last weekend in the top 50 of the FedExCup standings. Behind Scheffler sit England's Matt Fitzpatrick in second, with Americans Cameron Young and Wyndham Clark split by South Korea's Kim Si-woo in fourth.

Other high-profile names include the 2025 FedExCup champion Tommy Fleetwood (eighth in this year's standings), three-time winner Rory McIlroy (13th) and Viktor Hovland (22nd), whose victory here three years ago propelled him to FedExCup glory the following week.

Only the top 30 in the standings at the end of this event will progress to the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, which runs from August 27-30 and has a $40m prize fund.

Read on for our guide on where to watch the BMW Championship 2026 online, on TV and potentially for free wherever you are.

Can you watch the BMW Championship 2026 for free?

Fans in Canada can watch Rounds 3 and 4 of the BMW Championship 2026 at no cost on free-to-air channel CTV 2 (TV login required) or with a digital TV antenna.

Meanwhile, those in the US can benefit from free trials to catch the action without paying a penny.

Since coverage in America is shared between ESPN, CBS and the Golf Channel, you can utilize the free trial periods of live TV services such as YouTube TV (up to 21-day free trial), DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial) and Hulu+Live TV (3-day free trial).

You can also watch Rounds 3 and 4 on CBS, which can be streamed via Paramount+. You can access Paramount+ for 30 days if you take out a $1 trial to Walmart+.

Not in the US or Canada? You can use a VPN to watch the BMW Championship 2026 for free.

Use a VPN to watch BMW Championship 2026 live streams

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How to watch BMW Championship 2026 live streams in the US

In the US, coverage of the BMW Championship 2026 is split between ESPN, CBS and the Golf Channel.

ESPN and the Golf Channel will have live coverage of all four days from Bellerive Country Club.

Round 1 and Round 2 air on ESPN Select from 10am-4pm ET, with the Golf Channel's coverage of the opening two days running from 3pm-7pm.

Meanwhile, ESPN's Round 3 coverage runs from 9.15am-1pm, with Round 4 on from 9.15am-12pm. The Golf Channel will show both days from 1pm-3pm, with CBS carrying live coverage of the final two rounds from 3pm-6pm.

ESPN Unlimited carries all ESPN channels, including ESPN Select. It costs $29.99/month or $299.99/year, and you also have the option to bundle it with Disney+ and Hulu for $35.99/month.

You will need to get a Paramount+ Premium ($13.99) subscription to access all the simulcast coverage of CBS. Remember, you can get Paramount+ for FREE with a Walmart+ 30-day trial for $1.

But if you'd like everything in one place, we recommend a live TV service that includes ESPN, the Golf Channel and CBS.

These include YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream and Hulu+Live TV MySports Genre Pack. All these offer handy free trials, allowing you to potentially watch the four-day BMW Championship for free.

To access your usual streaming service from outside the US, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch BMW Championship 2026 live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Future)

The BMW Championship 2026 is live on Sky Sports in the UK.

Coverage of Round 1 and Round 2 begins at 3.15pm BST on Sky Sports+. You can watch Round 3 on Sky Sports Golf from 4pm and Sky Sports Main Event from 8.30pm, while Round 4 is live on Sky Sports Golf from 5pm and Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm.

Sky Sports plans start from £35/month, or £22 if you're an existing Sky subscriber. Alternatively, grab a Now Sports subscription from £14.99/day or £34.99/month.

Outside the UK right now? Use NordVPN to access your preferred BMW Championship stream.

How to watch BMW Championship 2026 live streams in Australia

(Image credit: free)

In Australia, the BMW Championship 2026 is being televised on Fox Sports via Foxtel, with live streaming available via Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports starts at AU$30 per month after a 7-day free trial. Or you can get your first month for AU$1.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch your usual BMW Championship coverage, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch BMW Championship 2026 live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Other)

As mentioned above, golf fans in Canada can watch the final two rounds of the BMW Championship 2026 at no cost on free-to-air channel CTV (TV login required).

Round 3 coverage is from 3pm-6pm ET, with Round 4 live from 2pm-6pm.

The BMW Championship 2026 is also live on TSN. If you don't have cable, the TSN Plus streaming service costs CA$8/month or CA$80/year.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

BMW Championship 2026 FAQs

What are the Round 1 tee times? The Round 1 and 2 tee times will be released closer to the start of the event.

What is the field for the BMW Championship 2026? Scottie Scheffler Matt Fitzpatrick Cameron Young Si Woo Kim Wyndham Clark Sam Burns Chris Gotterup Tommy Fleetwood Collin Morikawa Ludvig Aberg Xander Schauffele Jacob Bridgeman Rory McIlroy Russell Henley Akshay Bhatia Hideki Matsuyama Ryan Gerard Min Woo Lee Kristoffer Reitan Alex Fitzpatrick J.J. Spaun Viktor Hovland Alex Smalley Justin Rose Ryan Fox Tom Kim Adam Scott Kurt Kitayama Bud Cauley Rickie Fowler Gary Woodland J.T. Poston Nicolai Hojgaard Alex Noren Jake Knapp Robert MacIntyre Aaron Rai Ben Griffin Sepp Straka Sungjae Im Michael Thorbjornsen Nico Echavarria Patrick Cantlay Justin Thomas Ryo Hisatsune Sahith Theegala Michael Brennan Eric Cole Maverick McNealy Matt McCarty

Who are the recent BMW Championship winners? 2025 – Scottie Scheffler

2024 – Keegan Bradley

2023 – Viktor Hovland

2022 – Patrick Cantlay

2021 – Patrick Cantlay

2020 – Jon Rahm

2019 – Justin Thomas

2018 – Keegan Bradley

2017 – Marc Leishman

2016 – Dustin Johnson

What are the FedExCup Playoffs 2026 events? FedEx St Jude Championship (TPC Southwind, Memphis, August 13-16) Winner: Scottie Scheffler.

(TPC Southwind, Memphis, August 13-16) Winner: Scottie Scheffler. BMW Championship (Bellerive Country Club, St Louis, August 20-23)

(Bellerive Country Club, St Louis, August 20-23) Tour Championship (East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, August 27-30)

Can I follow BMW Championship 2026 on my mobile? Of course! Each of the major broadcasters has streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all of the key BMW Championship 2026 highlights on the PGA Tour's official social media channels on YouTube (@PGATOUR), Instagram (@pgatour) and X (@PGATOUR).