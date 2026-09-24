How to watch Presidents Cup 2026: Live Stream Team USA vs Team International, TV Channels, Full Preview

Watch Presidents Cup 2026 live streams as Team USA takes on Team International from Medinah, Illinois, in one of the standout events of the golfing calendar. In a similar format to the Ryder Cup, but without European players, the international team has not won this event since 1998, with the USA triumphant in every edition since a tie in 2003.

Team USA is packed with the golfing elite. None come bigger than world number one Scottie Scheffler, who won the recent Tour Championship, yet the big dog won only one point from a possible five at last year's Ryder Cup to leave a sense that matchplay and the team format may not be his bag. Yet with Cameron Young, Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns, Russell Hanley, Chris Gotterup and Xander Schauffele all in the top 10, the hosts are heavy favorites.

Though only one member of the international side, Kim Si-woo, is ranked in the top 20, the visitors do boast a major winner in their team, Ryan Fox who was the surprise 2026 Open champion. Colombian Nico Echavarria is one of four rookies for the internationals – Team USA have three, including 21-year-old Jackson Koivun, who only turned professional a few months ago – but will want to invoke the infamous 2012 Miracle of Medinah in which Europe came from 10-6 down to win on US soil.

Remember, this is matchplay. There will be five fourballs today, with Scheffler and Burns facing Lee and Im in the opening match.. five foursomes (alternate shot) on Friday. Saturday features four fourballs in the morning, with four foursomes in the afternoon. Sunday is singles day, with all 12 players from both teams in action.

Here's how to watch Presidents Cup 2026 from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Presidents Cup 2026 live streams for FREE? Unfortunately, there are no dedicated free live streams of the Presidents Cup 2026. If you live in Australia, however, new customers to Kayo Sports can get a 7-day free trial of the streaming service, which will be showing every shot of the event. In the US, YouTube TV, Fubo offer the Golf Channel among their suite of channels and both come with free trials of varying lengths. Not in Australia right now? Get a VPN like NordVPN to avoid getting geo-blocked from your regular stream.

Use a VPN to watch Presidents Cup 2026 live streams

A VPN is handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with up to 75% off.

Exclusive deal 🟩 NordVPN – get the world's best VPN



Not having a VPN is like leaving your front door wide open in a busy city – anyone can walk right in and take a peek.



TechRadar regularly reviews all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice.



✅ Up to 75% off today

✅ 3 extra months free

✅ Unlocks Golf Channel, Peacock



Get NordVPN and stream Presidents Cup 2026 from anywhere.

How to watch Presidents Cup 2026 live streams in the US

Presidents Cup 2026 coverage is being provided by the Golf Channel, Peacock and NBC in the US.

Days 1 & 2 (Thursday & Friday) will be on the Golf Channel from 12.30pm ET to 7pm ET and 2pm ET to 7pm, respectively. Days 3 & 4 will be on NBC and simulcast on Peacock.

There are a few different ways to watch the Golf Channel. If you've got cable, you can find the Golf Channel on NBC Sports.

For cord-cutters, you can access the Golf Channel via a service such as YouTube TV, Fubo. All three providers offer free trials, so you can sign up just in time for the Presidents Cup 2026. The Golf Channel and NBC are also available on Sling TV, via the Blue plan — prices start at $45.99/month.

The Peacock price starts at $12.99/month or $129.99/year for a plan that carries live sports. However, you can access Peacock virtually for free with a Walmart Plus 30-day trial for $1.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN while you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Presidents Cup 2026 live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Other)

In the UK, live Presidents Cup 2026 coverage is being provided by Sky Sports Golf.

Sky Sports packages start at £35/month with £22/month pricing available for those who are already customers. You can also tune in via a NOW Sports membership that carries the Sky Sports channels.

If you're out of the UK but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch Presidents Cup 2026 live streams in Australia

(Image credit: free)

In Australia, live Presidents Cup 2026 coverage is being provided by Fox Sports and Kayo Sports.

If you've got Fox Sports as part of your cable package, head to the relevant channel and you're ready to go.

For a live stream, you'll need Kayo Sports - and newbies can take advantage of a FREE Kayo trial to see if the service is right for them. For those who decide to keep it, Kayo price plans start from a super affordable AUD$29 a month.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action as if you were back home.

How to watch US Open 2026 live streams in New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ is the Presidents Cup 2026 rights holder in New Zealand.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per day or $59.99 per month.

Overseas? NordVPN will give you access to your home streaming service.

How to watch US Open 2026 live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Other)

In Canada, you can watch the Presidents Cup 2026 on TSN.

If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Presidents Cup live stream.

If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just $24.99 a month.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

Presidents Cup 2026: Teams

What are the Presidents Cup 2026 teams?

Team USA

Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young, Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns, Russell Henley, Collin Morikawa, Chris Gotterup, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas , Jacob Bridgeman, Patrick Cantlay, Jackson Koivun.

Captain: Brandt Snedeker

Team International

Kim Si-woo (South Korea), Ryan Fox (New Zealand), Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), Min Woo Lee (Australia), Tom Kim (South Korea), Adam Scott (Australia), Corey Conners (Canada), Nico Echavarria (Colombia), Im Sung-jae (South Korea), Ryo Hisatsune (Japan), Nick Taylor (Canada), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (South Africa).

Captain: Geoff Ogilvy

What is the Presidents Cup 2026 schedule? * All times ET Thursday, Sept. 24 Opening Ceremony | 12pm ET

5 x Fourballs | 12:30pm Friday, Sept. 25 5 x Foursomes | 2pm Saturday, Sept. 26 4 x Fourballs | 8am

4 x Foursomes | 2.15pm Sunday, Sept. 27 12 x Singles | 12pm