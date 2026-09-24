Rainbow Six Tactics game director Martial Potron says making the spin-off a turn-based tactics game felt like "a natural fit"

He explains that the "DNA" of the shooter series is tactical

Potron adds that the team already had experience with turn-based games, but "had to convince Ubisoft and the Rainbow Six team"

Rainbow Six Tactics game director Martial Potron has explained why Ubisoft chose to make the upcoming spin-off a turn-based tactics game instead of keeping in line with the series' first-person style.

Speaking in an interview with TechRadar Gaming, Potron said making the next Rainbow Six Siege game turn-based, in the same vein as XCOM, felt like "a natural fit" for the development team.

"When you look at Rainbow Six, its DNA is tactical," he said. "It's just that it's first-person. The camera is placed in the eyes of the players. It's a real-time game. But if you look at all the DNA, finding the best line of sight, finding the best cover, finding the best targets, taking care of your operators, destruction... In fact, it's very tactical in a sense."

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He continued, saying that when designing video games, you always imagine the "what-ifs" of whatever project you're working on, and reiterated that the idea of making a tactical Rainbow Six game "was so natural; the fact that we wanted to do that."

"It happened that in [Ubisoft] Paris we have experience with tactical shooters, but we have experience with tactical turn-based games with Mario + Rabbids, and we love tactical shooters and tactical turn-based games," Potron added.

"So in fact, it became a natural fit for the team and for the genre to try to do that, and we just had to convince Ubisoft and the Rainbow Six team."

Rainbow Six Tactics launches in 2027 for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

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