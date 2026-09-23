NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, September 24 (game #1201)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, September 23 (game #1200).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1201) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

THE BEAR

FOAM FINGER

POGO STICK

FACE PAINT

BOBBLEHEAD

BEER HAT

UNCLE SAM

CAPE

CREATION OF

ADAM

TRAMPOLINE

FANGS

BREATHE

FAKE BLOOD

I'M WITH STUPID

SHIRT

SNAKES IN A CAN

HERB TEA

NYT Connections today (game #1201) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Dracula disguise

Dracula disguise GREEN: Bouncy items

Bouncy items BLUE: It could be you

It could be you PURPLE: Letters in common

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1201) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PARTS OF A VAMPIRE COSTUME

PARTS OF A VAMPIRE COSTUME GREEN: THINGS WITH SPRING/S

THINGS WITH SPRING/S BLUE: FEATURING POINTING

FEATURING POINTING PURPLE: ANAGRAMS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1201) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1201, are…

YELLOW: PARTS OF A VAMPIRE COSTUME: CAPE, FACE PAINT, FAKE BLOOD, FANGS

CAPE, FACE PAINT, FAKE BLOOD, FANGS GREEN: THINGS WITH SPRING/S: BOBBLEHEAD, POGO STICK, SNAKES IN A CAN, TRAMPOLINE

BOBBLEHEAD, POGO STICK, SNAKES IN A CAN, TRAMPOLINE BLUE: FEATURING POINTING: CREATION OF ADAM, FOAM FINGER, I'M WITH STUPID SHIRT, UNCLE SAM

CREATION OF ADAM, FOAM FINGER, I'M WITH STUPID SHIRT, UNCLE SAM PURPLE: ANAGRAMS: BEER HAT, BREATHE, HERB TEA, THE BEAR

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

I got away with only making one mistake today, but it could have easily been more — as I yet again felt utterly baffled by the 16 tiles.

My mistake was linking FOAM FINGER, FACE PAINT, BEER HAT and BOBBLEHEAD, thinking they all had something to do with being a sports fan — not that I actually know what a BOBBLEHEAD is, except that it sounds like tat.

After this, PARTS OF A VAMPIRE COSTUME was the only group I felt confident in. For THINGS WITH SPRING/S I felt TRAMPOLINE and POGO STICK had bouncing in common and took a guess with the other two, while FEATURING POINTING I thought was all about comedy T-shirts.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, September 23, 2026, game #1200)

YELLOW: THINGS YOU GRAB BEFORE LEAVING THE HOUSE: KEYS, PHONE, SUNGLASSES, WALLET

KEYS, PHONE, SUNGLASSES, WALLET GREEN: WEBSITE HURDLES: AGE VERIFICATION, CAPTCHA, COOKIE CONSENT, PAYWALL

AGE VERIFICATION, CAPTCHA, COOKIE CONSENT, PAYWALL BLUE: THINGS THAT COME IN CANS: CONDENSED MILK, PAINT, SHAVING CREAM, SPAM

CONDENSED MILK, PAINT, SHAVING CREAM, SPAM PURPLE: ENDING IN SYNONYMS FOR "TERM": BITCOIN, RECORD LABEL, RUB-A-DUB, SURINAME