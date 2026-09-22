NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, September 23 (game #1200)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, September 22 (game #1199).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1200) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PAINT

CAPTCHA

BITCOIN

WALLET

SPAM

PHONE

RECORD LABEL

AGE

VERIFICATION

SURINAME

PAYWALL

CONDENSED MILK

RUB-A-DUB

KEYS

SHAVING CREAM

COOKIE CONSENT

SUNGLASSES

NYT Connections today (game #1200) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Don’t forget these…

Don’t forget these… GREEN: Online obstacles

Online obstacles BLUE: All packaged in tins

All packaged in tins PURPLE: Final descriptions

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1200) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: THINGS YOU GRAB BEFORE LEAVING THE HOUSE

THINGS YOU GRAB BEFORE LEAVING THE HOUSE GREEN: WEBSITE HURDLES

WEBSITE HURDLES BLUE: THINGS THAT COME IN CANS

THINGS THAT COME IN CANS PURPLE: ENDING IN SYNONYMS FOR "TERM"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1200) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1200, are…

YELLOW: THINGS YOU GRAB BEFORE LEAVING THE HOUSE: KEYS, PHONE, SUNGLASSES, WALLET

KEYS, PHONE, SUNGLASSES, WALLET GREEN: WEBSITE HURDLES: AGE VERIFICATION, CAPTCHA, COOKIE CONSENT, PAYWALL

AGE VERIFICATION, CAPTCHA, COOKIE CONSENT, PAYWALL BLUE: THINGS THAT COME IN CANS: CONDENSED MILK, PAINT, SHAVING CREAM, SPAM

CONDENSED MILK, PAINT, SHAVING CREAM, SPAM PURPLE: ENDING IN SYNONYMS FOR "TERM": BITCOIN, RECORD LABEL, RUB-A-DUB, SURINAME

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Perfect

Another yellow last! I think it was SUNGLASSES that threw me there — if it had said “bus pass” then I’d be there, but sunglasses are something I wear twice a year at most. Then again, maybe this is a sign that I really should be not forgetting to grab them whenever I leave the house!

Regardless of the order in which I solved today’s groups, luck was definitely on my side as I sailed through without making any mistakes while at the same time never being 100% certain in my connections.

I was also unsure of what the groups could be. I thought WEBSITE HURDLES was about security, THINGS THAT COME IN CANS was stuff that’s mixed, and ENDING IN SYNONYMS FOR "TERM" something about circles.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Tuesday, September 22, 2026, game #1199)

YELLOW: DEMONSTRATIVES: THAT, THESE, THIS, THOSE

THAT, THESE, THIS, THOSE GREEN: EMBELLISHMENT: ACCENT, DETAIL, FLOURISH, TOUCH

ACCENT, DETAIL, FLOURISH, TOUCH BLUE: OPTIONS ON A MULTIPLE CHOICE SURVEY: AGREE, DISAGREE, NEUTRAL, OTHER

AGREE, DISAGREE, NEUTRAL, OTHER PURPLE: BEVERAGES WITH ACUTE ACCENTS REMOVED: CAFE, PATRON, ROSE, THE