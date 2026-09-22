NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, September 23 (game #934)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, September 22 (game #933).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #934) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Practically paleolithic

NYT Strands today (game #934) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

THONG

SOLD

PRIMAL

SWORN

CRATE

CHART

NYT Strands today (game #934) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 12 letters

NYT Strands today (game #934) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: left, 1st row • Last side: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #934) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #934, are…

BYGONE

ARCHAIC

ANCIENT

PRIMEVAL

TIMEWORN

SPANGRAM: THATSOLDNEWS

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 hint

Today’s theme was a mystery. “Practically paleolithic”? What could that mean? A practical person who follows a paleo diet? A very well-organized dinosaur? Or was this more Bill and Ted-style slacker slang that had passed me by?

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As it turned out it was about things that were old, tired and out of date, something that I only discovered after getting a hint of BYGONE following an exhausting search to make sense of it all.

From here I spotted the spangram THATSOLDNEWS and began my toil around the board to get the other words.

Incidentally, I know that it’s impossible to include apostrophes in word search games but I hate seeing THATS without one.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Tuesday, September 22, game #933)

SWITCH

CHANGEOVER

TRANSITION

PROGRESSION

SPANGRAM: FALLEQUINOX