NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, September 22 (game #933)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, September 21 (game #932).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #933) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Day and night shift

NYT Strands today (game #933) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

FAIL

SAVERS

TWIN

CHAIN

VOTES

SOIL

NYT Strands today (game #933) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 11 letters

NYT Strands today (game #933) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: top, 1st column • Last side: bottom, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #933) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #933, are…

SWITCH

CHANGEOVER

TRANSITION

PROGRESSION

SPANGRAM: FALLEQUINOX

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 hint

Even as I was collecting the words I still thought that the theme was about work and the moment when the day shift and the night shift swap over.

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It wasn’t until I got the spangram — I had been ignoring the game’s two rare letters until then — that the penny finally dropped and I understood that the words were connected to what AI tells me is “the precise astronomical moment when the center of the Sun crosses Earth's equator, marking the official astronomical start of autumn”.

Every day’s a school day with Strands!

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday, September 21, game #932)

NEON

LYCRA

GRUNGE

SCRUNCHIES

TRACKSUITS

SPANGRAM: NINETIESTREND