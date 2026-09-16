NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, September 17 (game #928)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, September 16 (game #927).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #928) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… A little comic relief

NYT Strands today (game #928) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

MUST

TUNE

NECK

STICK

PUPPY

BLOCK

NYT Strands today (game #928) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 13 letters

NYT Strands today (game #928) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: top, 1st column • Last side: bottom, 6th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #928) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #928, are…

PEANUTS

ZIPPY

MUTTS

PICKLES

ZITS

BLONDIE

SPANGRAM: THEFUNNYPAGES

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 hints

After missing out on getting an easy Spangram-first yesterday I was on a mission to spot it today and it ended up being far easier than I thought.

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I was unsure exactly what the theme meant, but seeing the word 'funny' in the middle of the board and then the word 'the' in the top-left-hand corner helped me connect THEFUNNYPAGES.

This, though, was where my good fortune ended, as I needed three hints to find all of the comic strip names, being familiar with only Peanuts.

Comic strips were less of a big deal in the UK, where I grew up, although the cartoon strips on the back page along with the TV listings section were the only parts of the newspaper I read as a kid. Ours, though, were the adventures of a world-weary viking called Hägar.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday, September 16, game #927)

JAZZY

VIVID

BRIGHT

FLASHY

STRIKING

VIBRANT

SPANGRAM: EYECATCHING