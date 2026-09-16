Salesforce is expanding its Missionforce defense AI agent platform with new Nvidia and OpenAI capabilities to tackle the US government's 'toughest challenges'

Salesforce expands Missionforce defense AI agent program

Missionforce will now add in models from OpenAI and Nvidia

Missionforce is now one year old, with big plans going forward

Salesforce is expanding its defense AI model program to help bring extra intelligent to critical government missions.

The company revealed its Missionforce program will now be partnering with OpenAI and Nvidia to bring in the former's frontier models, and also adding the latter's models and accelerated computing capabilities.

Salesforce says this expansion will allow Missionforce to deliver "new, specialized AI capabilities and agents designed for the government’s toughest challenges."

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“Government agencies want tailored AI that runs everywhere they operate while staying within the secure environments their missions demand.” said Kendall Collins, CEO of Missionforce & Government Cloud.

“Missionforce enables this at scale, with purpose-built AI that executes the mission and enables agencies to solve their hardest problems while maintaining operational control.”

This includes Operations capabilities such as turning manual, paper-bound processes such as procurement, supplier management, and invoice audits into digital workflows in just a few minutes, with specialized AI agents automatically running tasks, track status, and flagging exceptions in real time, all running entirely within private cloud or air-gapped environments.

Elsewhere, the company's Missionforce Field Operations & Asset Management tool means government agencies can now use AI agents to automate scheduling, work orders, and asset maintenance — all supported by native offline mobile capabilities for remote environments.

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The news comes as Salesforce marked one year of Missionforce, with the company noting that the public sector has become its fastest-growing industry business at scale, and that its defense sector business has grown 80% year over year as demand accelerates.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff harked to the partnership in his opening keynote at Dreamforce 2026, noting that the company was "deeply committed to America".

Having already worked with government customers for more than two decades, the expansion means Salesforce now supports some of the US government’s "most complex and consequential missions" across more than 30 countries, working with 60 federal agencies, all 15 US Cabinet departments, all 50 states, and all six branches of the US military.

“One year in, the momentum behind Missionforce shows how quickly government agencies are moving from AI ambition to operational deployment,” Collins said.

“Our defense business is a critically important part of that progress, with trusted data and actionable intelligence essential to readiness and mission success. With new capabilities and partnerships, we’re helping agencies equip their people and put AI to work — with the security, accountability, and control their most critical missions demand.”

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