The Hoto electric screwdriver is a genuine desk essential that members of our review team regularly use to build office furniture, take apart mini PCs, and more. Now, Amazon just dropped the price as part of its Early Prime Deals sale.

• Best for: IT professionals, PC builders, DIYers, and anyone who assembles office furniture.

• The deal: The Hoto 25-piece electric screwdriver kit is now $30 (was $50) at Amazon.

• Why it matters: Our office furniture reviewer Collin swears by this useful compact 3.6V cordless screwdriver. Inside the magnetic bit case are 25 S2-steel bits of various sizes for fixing up (or opening up) computer and office equipment. It also features three adjustable torque settings, a shadowless LED light for working in dark spots, and a 1500mAh battery with fast recharge over USB-C.

Save $20.01 Hoto 25-Piece Upgraded Electric Screwdriver Kit: was $49.99 now $29.98 at Amazon Cordless 3.6V electric screwdriver with 25 bits covering Phillips, flathead, Torx, hex, and Pozidriv, a 1500mAh rechargeable battery rated for over 1,000 screws per charge, 3 torque settings, a built-in LED work light, and a magnetic lid case that keeps every bit organized and within reach.

Why we recommend it

This is one of those tools that earns its keep through repetition rather than any single standout spec.

The 25-bit set covers essentially everything you would run into around a desk or home office, from the small Phillips screws in a laptop chassis to the larger hardware in flat-pack furniture. Having that range in one magnetic case beats hunting for the right manual bit mid-project.

Our Tom's Hardware colleagues also use this exact kit for both PC building and general DIY work, with one writer noting they "use it all the time" and even put together an entire garden shed with it. That kind of everyday reliability is a better signal than a spec sheet for a tool like this.

Battery life is a genuine strength too. A 1500mAh cell rated for over 1,000 screws per charge means you are very unlikely to run out of power partway through assembling a desk or building a PC, which is exactly the kind of reliability that turns a gadget into a tool you actually reach for.

Price Context & Historical Value

A $20 drop from $49.99 to $29.98 is a 40 percent discount. This kit has been discounted to a similar price range more than once in recent coverage, so this is a genuinely good price but not a one-time event.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the HOTO screwdriver kit if... you regularly assemble furniture, build or upgrade PCs, or handle small home repairs; you want a compact driver that beats digging through a drawer of manual screwdrivers; or you like the idea of one charge lasting through a full project.

❌ Skip the HOTO screwdriver kit if... you only need a screwdriver a couple of times a year and a manual set already covers it, you regularly work in tight, confined spaces where a bulkier electric driver is awkward to maneuver, or you need higher torque than a compact 3.6V driver is designed to deliver.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

Reviewers note the driver's body can be a bit bulky for very tight or confined spaces, so it is not the ideal choice for cramped enclosures where a slimmer manual bit driver has an edge. At 3.6V, it also is not built for high-torque tasks like automotive work, this is a precision and convenience tool for electronics, furniture, and light home repairs rather than a substitute for a full power drill.