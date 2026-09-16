Yamaha unveils a new compact budget soundbar: the B200A

It's a 2.1-channel soundbar, but with virtualized Dolby Atmos support

Available for just $250 in the US in November 2026, with international availability looking likely to follow

Yamaha is on a tech announcement roll (which would be a great pun if we were talking about its motorbikes, but alas). Just two weeks after unveiling new compact streamers for the home, and a few months after its cool new active speakers, it has another audio release: a new Dolby Atmos-enabled soundbar that's relatively affordable.

This is the Yahama B200A, which gives you a much more affordable alternative to the likes of the Yamaha True X Surround 90A it released earlier this year.

The soundbar is set to go on sale for $249.99 in November (that's about £200, AU$400, but we're waiting for international availability. Yamaha's international sites have landing pages for the soundbar, so global releases seem likely, but we don't know when).

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Most of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars sell for a lot more than that. In fact our favorite 'cheap' pick, the Sony HT-S2000, is about twice the price in the US (though is cheaper internationally, and is discounted regularly in the US).

What do you want from the 'bar?

(Image credit: Yamaha)

Yamaha is positioning the B200A as a compact soundbar — in fact, it's the only product labelled as such on the brand's website. It weighs 1.8kg and measures 23-5/8 x 2-1/2 x 3-3/4 inches (60 x 10.2 x 6.4cm), and promo images show people using it connected to computers as well as TVs.

Specs-wise, you're looking at dual 1.8-inch 20W cones for left and right sound, and a built-in three-inch 30W subwoofer, making it a clean 2.1-channel system.

What draws me to the soundbar is its connection options. You've got eARC, of course, and also optical and 3.5mm ports, plus Bluetooth 5.3. Yamaha's Sound Bar Remote app is used for wireless control.

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But it's not just about specs and ports; Yahama wants you to know about its features (and not just Dolby Atmos). The soundbar has a Clear Voice feature which makes voices easier to hear, and a Game Sound Mode which emphasizes often-quiet audio cues like footsteps, incoming attacks or power-up sounds. There are also four EQ modes: Standard, Movie, Stereo and Game.

It's a fun range of features for a soundbar which won't cost that much; I see this thing doing gangbusters for people who want great specs without a high price, especially during sales seasons, given Yamaha's usual audio quality.

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