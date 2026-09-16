Waiting on your unlocked iPhone 18 Pro? Mint Mobile has an unlimited plan for just $15/mo right now — the perfect pairing
A great value option for those who want to BOYD
Got your iPhone 18 Pro Max on preorder but can't quite decide on the perfect plan to pair it with? I think I've found a contender for the best overall option right now.
It's Mint Mobile's latest new-customer promotion, which lets you take out a line on any of the carrier's excellent prepaid plans for just $15/mo. That includes the annual unlimited data plan - which usually clocks in at $30/mo.
Even without the discount, Mint's unlimited plan is competitive and much cheaper than many competitors, so the deal is just the cherry on top. While you'll have to pay $180 upfront, you'll lock in an unlimited data plan for an almost unbelievably cheap $15 per month.
Overall, the Mint unlimited plan includes unlimited talk, text, and mobile hotspot. There are a few restrictions, such as 50GB of 5G data and 20GB of mobile hotspot, but these are still pretty generous for the price - especially at $15/mo.
Mint Mobile's latest deal for new customers
Mint Mobile unlimited data plan: was
$360, now $180
Mint Mobile's latest plan deal is the perfect pairing for the latest iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max. Right now, you can get any of the carrier's plans for just $15/mo, including the high-end annual unlimited plan. Paying just $180 upfront, you're locking in a huge amount of value here for not a lot of cash. If you've been curious about trying Mint Mobile, then now's a great time to jump on board.
Note, if you're looking for a great all-in-one deal at Mint, then the carrier also has some great discounts on the latest Google Pixel 11 and Samsung Galaxy S26. If you're interested, I've attached further details just down below.
Also available at Mint Mobile
Google Pixel 11 series: $450 off, plus a half-price unlimited plan at Mint Mobile
Mint Mobile's latest deal on the Pixel 11 series is the perfect pairing with Google's new flagships. Right now, you don't even need to trade-in to get an excellent $450 discount on these new devices. On top of that, you can also get a full year of unlimited data for just $180 - that's half the usual price. Put together, this is a great deal, although it's exclusive to new Mint customers.
Samsung Galaxy S26 series: $500 off, plus up to $400 off with a trade-in at Mint Mobile
Mint Mobile's latest deal on the Galaxy S26 series is one of the best I've ever seen from the well-known prepaid carrier. Not only can you get a record-breaking $500 upfront discount on a brand new device, but you'll also get a full year of unlimited data for just $180 - half price. On top of that, you can also trade-in for an additional discount of up to $400 off, which is enough to cover the entire cost of the standard Galaxy S26.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: was
$1,300 now $1,100
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Alex is TechRadar's retail editor, specializing in buying advice and general tips on how to save our readers as much cash as possible. He's covered major retail events in some capacity for over seven years now; both in editorial and other ecommerce adjacent roles on TechRadar, T3, GamesRadar, and other Future PLC sites. Alex's expertise touches on most areas, but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer.
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