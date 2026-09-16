Waiting on your unlocked iPhone 18 Pro? Mint Mobile has an unlimited plan for just $15/mo right now — the perfect pairing

Got your iPhone 18 Pro Max on preorder but can't quite decide on the perfect plan to pair it with? I think I've found a contender for the best overall option right now.

It's Mint Mobile's latest new-customer promotion, which lets you take out a line on any of the carrier's excellent prepaid plans for just $15/mo. That includes the annual unlimited data plan - which usually clocks in at $30/mo.

Even without the discount, Mint's unlimited plan is competitive and much cheaper than many competitors, so the deal is just the cherry on top. While you'll have to pay $180 upfront, you'll lock in an unlimited data plan for an almost unbelievably cheap $15 per month.

Overall, the Mint unlimited plan includes unlimited talk, text, and mobile hotspot. There are a few restrictions, such as 50GB of 5G data and 20GB of mobile hotspot, but these are still pretty generous for the price - especially at $15/mo.

Mint Mobile's latest deal for new customers

Mint Mobile unlimited data plan: was $360 , now $180

Mint Mobile's latest plan deal is the perfect pairing for the latest iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max. Right now, you can get any of the carrier's plans for just $15/mo, including the high-end annual unlimited plan. Paying just $180 upfront, you're locking in a huge amount of value here for not a lot of cash. If you've been curious about trying Mint Mobile, then now's a great time to jump on board.

See more: check out today's best deals on phones at Mint Mobile

Note, if you're looking for a great all-in-one deal at Mint, then the carrier also has some great discounts on the latest Google Pixel 11 and Samsung Galaxy S26. If you're interested, I've attached further details just down below.

Also available at Mint Mobile

Google Pixel 11 series: $450 off, plus a half-price unlimited plan at Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile's latest deal on the Pixel 11 series is the perfect pairing with Google's new flagships. Right now, you don't even need to trade-in to get an excellent $450 discount on these new devices. On top of that, you can also get a full year of unlimited data for just $180 - that's half the usual price. Put together, this is a great deal, although it's exclusive to new Mint customers.