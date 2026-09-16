AI's next phase isn't innovation, it's capital discipline

For the past few years, Enterprise AI has largely been defined by experimentation. Organizations rushed to explore use cases, test pilot programs and give teams access to the latest models. Success metrics have often been related to adoption and speed.

Manuel Haug Social Links Navigation Field CTO at Celonis.

Across boardrooms now, the conversation around AI is changing. CFOs are no longer asking what AI tools can do, rather they are asking what it has done, what value it has created, and whether that value justifies the growing cost of compute.

The next chapter of Enterprise AI will not be defined by who deploys the most agents or consumes the most tokens. It will be defined by who generates the greatest business outcomes from the most efficient use of compute. AI is entering its capital discipline phase.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

The hidden cost of agentic AI

Many businesses are moving beyond AI chatbots and copilots to AI agents that can complete tasks, make decisions, and act with minimal human input. The business benefits can be significant, however they must be factored against cost.

To balance this consideration, companies often start small, deploying a single AI agent to support a specific process. As early results show promise, more agents are introduced across various different functions in the business, such as finance, customer service, procurement and supply chain operations.

The benefits can grow quickly, but so can the expense. Unlike traditional software, where costs are often tied to the number of users, AI costs are driven by usage - quantified by tokens (i.e., the individual blocks of data processed by AI models).

Every prompt, decision, workflow, and interaction consumes tokens. As more agents are deployed and given greater autonomy, those costs can increase rapidly. As a result, businesses need to think differently about AI investments.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Measuring impact per token

Businesses should change how they assess AI altogether. Rather than focusing on the number of tokens consumed or the cost-per-token, the emphasis should be on understanding the impact of each individual token. In other words, the business outcome created for each unit of compute consumed.

Part of the challenge is that operations do not translate neatly into a simple input-output equation. Not every action an employee takes, and not every action an AI agent takes, has an immediate impact on the top or bottom line. For example, an agent may chase a late payment or reroute a shipment, however the value often appears only when those actions are connected to the wider process.

Without operational context, the impact is very difficult to measure accurately. AI can still generate recommendations, but leaders cannot reliably see whether those recommendations improve customer satisfaction or revenue growth. This is where token waste occurs and enterprises purchase AI to rediscover information their organization already has, while struggling to distinguish useful automation from expensive activity.

Operational context also helps agents work better. When an agent understands the process it is operating within, it can make more targeted decisions with fewer prompts, fewer retries and less human correction. That means agents become more accurate, more efficient and better aligned to how the business actually runs.

The rise of token taming

As costs become more visible, AI governance has become increasingly vital for enterprises. Many are now establishing frameworks to monitor and manage AI consumption. The goal is not necessarily to reduce token usage, but add a level of accountability that didn’t previously exist; to tame an out-of-control token ogre.

CIOs and business leaders need to understand which AI initiatives are generating measurable outcomes and which are merely generating activity. That means connecting AI consumption directly to business performance indicators such as customer satisfaction, operational efficiency, revenue growth, or delivery performance.

Over time, enterprises may also develop increasingly sophisticated measures that link AI investment to economic return. The metric that ultimately matters is not tokens consumed, but the value created per token consumed.

Context is a strategic asset

Most IT assets depreciate over time. Systems become outdated, technical debt accumulates, and maintenance costs increase. Context works differently. Every business process mapped, every decision codified, and every operational relationship captured creates an asset that can be reused by future AI systems.

In this sense, context behaves less like a static data store and more like a learning loop. Each AI deployment enriches the organization's understanding of how work actually happens. For example, which approvals slow decisions or which outcomes indicate success. When that knowledge is fed back into the organization's context layer, every subsequent AI system starts from a stronger baseline rather than relearning the same patterns.

The business logic, governance structures, and operational understanding from one AI project, form the foundation for future projects, creating a compounding effect. Businesses that build and manage context can deploy new AI capabilities faster, more accurately, and at lower cost than organizations that start from scratch with every initiative.

From AI adoption to AI economics

The AI conversation is maturing. For the last few years, the focus has been on capability. Organizations have rushed to experiment with new models and explore what AI can do. The next decade will be defined by economics.

The organizations that succeed will not necessarily be those with the largest AI budgets or the latest models. They will be the ones that establish clear governance, build reusable context, eliminate unnecessary token waste, and remain focused on measurable business outcomes.

The winners will be the organizations that turn those principles into a repeatable operating pattern and practice that can be applied consistently across hundreds, or even thousands, of AI agents. Ultimately, competitive advantage will come not from using the most AI, but from using it most effectively and efficiently.

We've featured the best AI website builder.

This article was produced as part of TechRadar Pro Perspectives, our channel to feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today.

The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/pro/perspectives-how-to-submit