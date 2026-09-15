Technology sovereignty is about keeping control, not geography

The debate around technology sovereignty is becoming increasingly important. As governments accelerate their adoption of AI tools and modern digital infrastructure, attention is increasingly focused on where systems are hosted, where data is stored and where technology providers are based.

These are important considerations, but sovereignty ultimately comes down to a broader question: how much control does an organization retain over the technology it depends on?

John Harms Social Links Navigation Vice President, Government Solutions at Quantexa.

For governments, that means having visibility into how systems operate, understanding how decisions are reached, maintaining oversight of data and retaining the flexibility to adapt as circumstances change.

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Technology sovereignty should therefore be measured through operational control, accountability and resilience. Geography forms part of that picture, but the ability to govern technology throughout its lifecycle is what creates lasting sovereignty.

Sovereignty is tested when circumstances change

The clearest measure of sovereignty is the level of control an organization retains when circumstances change.

Geopolitical developments, regulatory requirements, supplier changes, cyber incidents and technology failures can all place pressure on critical infrastructure. Strong technology foundations give governments the ability to respond, maintain essential services and continue making decisions with confidence.

This principle of control under distress should sit at the heart of the sovereignty debate.

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Governments benefit from access to global expertise, innovation and specialist technology providers. Modern public services depend on collaboration across technology ecosystems, and this access creates significant opportunities to improve efficiency and deliver better outcomes for citizens.

The priority should be creating technology environments that preserve government control while taking advantage of this innovation. Governments need the ability to adapt systems, manage their data and make informed technology decisions as requirements evolve.

Data is the foundation of sovereign technology

The conversation around AI sovereignty often starts with the technology itself. The more fundamental consideration is the quality and governance of the data that supports it.

Public sector data often sits across departments, legacy platforms and different technology environments. Bringing these sources together can provide governments with a more complete and trusted view of the information they rely on.

This is particularly important as public bodies explore AI for areas such as fraud detection, healthcare, taxation and public benefits. These applications depend on accurate, accessible and well-governed information.

Strong data foundations also support transparency. When organizations understand where information comes from, how it is connected and how it is used, they gain greater confidence in the decisions produced by the technology built on top of it.

The effectiveness of public sector AI will therefore depend heavily on the integrity, accessibility and governance of the data beneath it.

Choice creates resilience

Technology sovereignty also depends on maintaining meaningful choice.

Governments need the freedom to adopt new technologies, work with different providers and evolve their systems as requirements change. Interoperability, open standards and portable data can support this flexibility by allowing different technologies to operate together and making future transitions more manageable.

This creates a more resilient technology environment. Individual components can evolve as better solutions become available, while the wider system continues to operate effectively.

Supplier diversity also plays an important role. A competitive technology market gives public bodies greater choice, encourages innovation and creates stronger incentives for providers to deliver value.

For critical public services, competition therefore forms part of the resilience strategy. A diverse supplier ecosystem gives governments greater flexibility and strengthens their ability to respond to changing circumstances.

AI requires transparency by design

The growth of AI makes transparency increasingly important. As these systems become more capable of supporting complex decisions, governments need clear visibility into how they operate and how their outputs are produced.

This starts with understanding the data, logic and processes that contribute to an AI- supported decision. Effective governance then provides the oversight required to monitor performance, identify issues and assess outcomes over time.

This is especially important where technology influences people's access to healthcare, taxation, benefits or other essential public services.

Explainability, auditability and human oversight provide the foundations for responsible AI adoption. They give public bodies the confidence to use increasingly sophisticated technology while maintaining accountability for the decisions it supports.

Transparency also strengthens public trust. Citizens are more likely to have confidence in technology when institutions can clearly explain how it is being used and how decisions can be reviewed.

Accountability remains with government

Governments can work with private organizations to provide infrastructure, software and specialist expertise. Public accountability remains with the government.

This makes governance an essential part of technology strategy. Procurement decisions need to consider functionality and cost alongside questions of data control, transparency, interoperability and long-term flexibility.

A technology solution should support the government's ability to understand its systems, oversee their performance and make changes as circumstances evolve.

This approach also creates a stronger relationship between government and technology providers. Clear expectations around governance and accountability give suppliers the opportunity to innovate while providing public bodies with the confidence that they remain in control of the outcomes.

Measuring sovereignty through control

Technology sovereignty should ultimately be measured by the capabilities a government retains.

Can it understand the technology it relies on? Can it assess and challenge the decisions it supports? Can it access and manage its data? Can it adapt its systems as requirements change? Can it maintain essential services during periods of disruption?

These questions provide a practical framework for assessing sovereignty.

The objective is to create technology environments that combine innovation with control. Governments can benefit from global technology, specialist expertise and rapidly developing AI capabilities while retaining the governance, flexibility and resilience required to serve citizens effectively.

The strongest sovereign technology environments will give governments confidence in the systems they operate, visibility into the decisions those systems support and the flexibility to evolve as circumstances change.

Ultimately, technology sovereignty is about maintaining operational authority. It is about giving governments the capability to understand, govern and adapt the technology that supports essential public services.

Sovereignty is measured by the control an organization retains over its technology, its data and its decisions.

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