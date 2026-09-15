PVanish says server count doesn't matter, so it rebuilt the parts that do

IPVanish just completed a two-year, ground-up network rebuild

The upgrade leans on faster ports, direct peering, and dual data centers

The provider now promises a 41% speed boost at peak times

IPVanish has just called time on a project most of its users never saw: a two-year, ground-up rebuild of its entire server network.

Server count, the company argues, is not what makes a network fast. How those servers are built, connected, and peered is what's actually important. Anyone weighing up the best VPN for speed will want to pay attention.

The rebuild now promises a 41% average increase in per-server throughput across the network. It's a meaningful jump, but the more interesting story is how IPVanish got there.

It comes down to four things: faster hardware, smarter peering, more redundancy, and a leaner software stack. Individually, none of these are flashy. Together, they're meant to do one thing, which is to keep your connection steady enough that you forget the VPN is on.

IPVanish — an ever-evolving VPN

IPVanish may not quite match the market leaders, but it is still a strong all-round VPN with plenty of features, high speeds, and better unblocking capabilities than most VPNs. Well worth a try, especially as it keeps improving its infrastructure, speed performance, and feature offerings.

Faster hardware, more headroom

IPVanish has moved its entire network to 50Gbps server ports, a fivefold jump over the 10Gbps setup it ran before.

More capacity per VPN server means more headroom when everyone piles on at once.

On a busy Sunday evening, a higher-capacity server is better placed to keep traffic moving rather than choking under load.

The peering upgrade most VPNs skip

Your traffic does not just bounce between data centers. It travels from your ISP, through the virtual private network (VPN), and out to whatever site or stream you are using.

A network with fast server-to-server benchmarks but a poor path to the networks its customers actually use will still crawl through congested middle-mile transit.

IPVanish says it now peers directly at more than 40 internet exchanges worldwide, placing its servers in the same meet-me rooms as the ISPs carrying your traffic. In practice, that can mean fewer hops and a shorter, more direct route to your destination.

(Image credit: Future)

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Redundancy, reach, a greener engine, and OpenVPN boost

On coverage, IPVanish now spans 150 locations across 55 countries, and it labels which servers are physical and which are virtual so you know where each one actually sits. It told us earlier this year that the expansion was aimed at easing peak-hour congestion in high-demand regions.

The bigger reliability play is redundancy. Every major city now runs two independent data centers with separate providers and connectivity, so if one goes dark from a power cut or fiber break, you stay online on the other.

Behind the scenes, a switch from IPTables to NFTables lets servers process traffic more efficiently, drawing less power and heat along the way.

IPVanish also added OpenVPN Data Channel Offload on Windows recently, promising almost three times faster connections. That is expected to narrow the old gap between OpenVPN's trusted security and WireGuard's speed.

A VPN you never want to turn off

On paper, 50Gbps ports and direct peering push IPVanish ahead of the 10Gbps hardware many rivals still run.

That said, NordVPN, ExpressVPN, and Proton VPN remain the names to beat on raw speed and scale.

Port capacity is shared, so the real proof is testing, not the spec sheet. Our fastest VPN rankings and latest results will show how much of this you actually feel. The ambition, in IPVanish's words, is a VPN you never want to turn off.

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