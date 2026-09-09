VPN deal of the week: Save $120 on Proton Mail, Docs, Pass AND the VPN in the Proton Unlimited privacy bundle that's now down to its lowest price all year.

Proton's Unlimited plan has dropped $120, making now the cheapest time to ditch Google entirely, should you wish.

The plan includes everything you'd expect from Google's privacy-unfriendly suite: Docs, Drive, Calendar, Mail, Sheets, and so on. But, it also throws in extras such as Proton VPN, one of the best VPNs available, and Proton Pass, a premium password manager which includes the super-handy email aliasing feature.

Normally, the Proton Unlimited bundle costs $12.99 per month over two years, billed as $311.76.

This deal brings a 38% discount, making it $7.99/month. That saves $120, bringing the total 2-year cost to $191.76.

Unlike Google's suite, all of Proton's tools are end-to-end encrypted and ad-free. This means whatever you send, upload, or create is protected from snoopers looking to intercept your information to use maliciously or sell online.

38% discount Save $120 for 2 years of Proton Unlimited

Was: $12.99 per month

Now: $7.99 per month Proton Unlimited is 38% off right now, saving you a whopping $120. Included, you get:



🌐 One of the best VPNs available, Proton VPN

📧 Private email

💾 500 GB of secure online storage

🔑 Password manager

📄 A suite of encrypted office apps



Lock in your savings now, and if you're not convinced, use Proton's 30-day money-back guarantee to get a refund risk-free.

This is the lowest Proton Unlimited price we've seen in 2026 but we don't know how long it'll last. So, if you're interested, sign up now to lock in the deal, and you can always make use of Proton's 30-day money-back guarantee if you change your mind.

While ditching Google entirely might seem scary, Proton is taking steps to make it as simple as possible.

Its 'Easy Switch' tool sits at the heart of this. It allows you to sign into your old email account, from which Proton automatically pulls information such as your emails, contacts, and calendar.

Files aren't quite so slick but Proton has guides for transferring from services such as Google Drive, OneDrive and more to help you get started.

I've used Proton's privacy suite for nearly two years now. Since the addition of Meet and Sheets (alongside Calendar, Docs, Drive, Mail, Pass and Wallet) it now feels more like Google Workspace than ever, and it's all far more secure.

All of the tools included can be signed up for separately. Most are pricey on their own but the Unlimited bundle makes it really good value.