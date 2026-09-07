With the soaring costs of components, it's actually become more viable to buy a pre-built gaming PC in recent months as a way to pay less for a modern rig. And when builders like iBuyPower are running sales with up to $350 off machines for Labor Day, it becomes an even better way to buy your next gaming PC.

• Browse the full iBuyPower Labor Day sale

While there are several different configurations in the sale, the one rig that stands out to me as the best value option is this RDY Element 9 Pro R08 for $2,099 (was $2,549) when you use the coupon code 'LABORDAY'.

This machine features an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU, 32GB of DDR5-6000MHz RAM, an RX 9070 XT (16GB) GPU, and a 2TB NVMe SSD. That's everything you need for comfortable high-end performance at 1080p and 1440p, as well as solid 4K performance in some less demanding titles or on lower graphics settings.

An operating system, case, cooling, and suitable power supply are all included too, so it's a quick and straightforward way to get straight into PC gaming. I would usually push to build your own, but given the ridiculous component prices in today's market and the excellent spec of this machine, the choice seems straightforward.

Today's best gaming PC deal

iBuyPower RDY Element 9 Pro R08: was $2,549 now $2,099 at iBuyPower Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

RAM: 32GB DDR5

Graphics: RX 9070 XT (16GB)

Storage: 2TB NVMe SSD Of all the gaming PCs available in the iBuyPower Labor Day sale, this one stands out to me as the best value option if you want an all-around powerful rig. With its AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU and AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card, you can easily play most modern games in 1440p at 60fps (and above in many cases). The inclusion of 32GB of speedy DDR5 RAM seals the deal, too, given how hard it is to find this memory sweet spot at a reasonable price. Just remember to use the code 'LABORDAY' to access the lowest sale price.

I really don't think you'll find a better option than this PC right now, but you can browse the full Labor Day sale at iBuyPower if you want to check out other builds. The same 'LABORDAY' coupon can be used on all pre-built PC over $999, with discounts ranging from $50 to $350 depending on the final price.

Many also include a free keyboard and mouse to get you started, as well as one of several free game bundles, containing either Onimusha: Way of the Sword, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis and Star Wars Galactic Racer, or Control Resonant.

You've got a little time to browse and see if there's an ideal machine for you as the iBuyPower Labor Day sale ends on September 8. Still, I really don't think you'll find anything better than the RDY Element 9 Pro R08 I've picked out above as an excellent all-around and well-priced gaming rig.

More of today's best Labor Day sales