Two major security flaws are affecting more than six million WordPress websites

Wordfence discloses two critical flaws in Elementor Pro and Super Forms

Bugs allow unauthenticated arbitrary file uploads, enabling remote code execution; both patched recently

Exploitation attempts already exceed 440,000

More than six million WordPress users are at risk of website takeover, researchers have claimed after discovering two major vulnerabilities being exploited in the wild.

Security researchers Wordfence disclosed finding two flaws, one in Elementor Pro, and one in Super Forms - two popular WordPress plugins.

Elementor Pro is a commercial plugin that allows users to build websites using drag-and-drop elements instead of code. With it, they can add advanced widgets, templates, different forms, popups, and more. It is quite a popular solution with more than six million websites actively using it.

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Two bugs, hundreds of thousands of attacks

According to Wordfence, up until recently, it was vulnerable to an “unrestricted file type upload” bug in all versions up to, and including, 4.2.1. “This makes it possible for unauthenticated attackers to upload files that may be executable, which makes remote code execution possible,” the researchers explained. “This requires that the targeted site has published a page containing an Elementor Pro Form widget with at least one non-required File Upload field.”

The bug is tracked as CVE-2026-32475, carries a severity score of 9.8/10 (critical), and was patched in mid-August 2026. So far, Wordfence alone blocked more than 190,000 exploit attempts.

At roughly the same time, the researchers also reported finding a flaw in Super Forms, a form builder plugin that lets users create and manage forms using a drag-and-drop interface. This plugin, with some 13,000 active installations, contained a bug that allowed arbitrary file upload in all versions up to, and including, 6.3.313.

“This makes it possible for unauthenticated attackers to upload files that may be executable, which makes remote code execution possible,” the researchers explained.

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This one is tracked as CVE-2026-14894, also carries a severity score of 9.8/10 (critical) and it, too, was patched a few weeks ago. For this flaw, Wordfence observed more than 250,000 exploitation attempts meaning that cumulatively, these two resulted in 440,000 attacks already.

Given the widespread adoption of these plugins, and the fact that the flaws are being actively leveraged, users are advised to apply the fixes without delay.

Via The Hacker News

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