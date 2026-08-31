It has been a few months since Intel rolled out XeSS 3 with its Multi-Frame Generation to any Arc-supported device. With the unveiling of dedicated handheld gaming PCs using the tech, such as the MSI Claw 8 EX AI+, Acer Predator Atlas 8, and OneXPlayer 3, hardware manufacturers are finally cashing in on the promised performance capabilities that were previously only dreamt about: no-compromise playable framerates and high-resolution PC gaming in your pocket.

Multi-Frame Generation and AI-powered upscaling technology like Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSR have become essential for PC gaming in 2026. Even the best graphics cards on the market need a boost from a hand-tuned algorithm that interlaces generated frames with purely rasterized ones. In short, that means a higher-than-native framerate with a (hopefully) minimal impact on image fidelity.

Intel XeSS 3 is Team Blue's latest version of the tech, and its USP for how it works with Arc graphics isn't relegated to the best gaming PCs or the best gaming laptops. Now, as the Intel Arc G3 lineup makes its way to new handhelds, MFG becomes a reality for the form factor. Finally, Full HD (1080p) at playable framerates on a small, portable, handheld gaming device. However, it's not all good news; it comes at a cost, and it could bury the appeal of these devices completely.

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The Intel Arc G3 lineup is a geniune generational leap for handheld gaming

(Image credit: Intel)

The core of the Intel Arc G3 Extreme chips, and the rest of the lineup, can best be summarized in four core pillars: Performance, Integration, Efficiency, and Software.

It's the third generation of the purpose-built SoCs from Team Blue, primarily built for handheld devices. Intel promises AI-based upscaling, MFG, DirectX 12 Ultimate support, and full ray tracing at a low wattage with high performance capabilities. It's claimed that the company's partner devices, such as the aforementioned MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ and Acer Predator Atlas 8, can expect up to 11 hours of gameplay, while being "up to 42% faster than the competition on average".

It's early days for Intel's partner devices, which are yet to properly hit the market; however, the company's internal benchmarks give us a rough idea of how much more capable the G3 Extreme is at 35W when weighed up against the previous-generation Arc graphics found in the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V at 30W. In 1080p in High settings, there's a clear performance gap of anywhere from 18% to 47% when directly compared generation-on-generation.

Intel claims the G3 Extreme is up to 44% faster on average, and this performance gap is most evident when looking at how the newer SoC handles demanding games. The Ultra 7 258V can't quite hit a stable, playable 30 FPS in the likes of Crimson Desert or Assassin's Creed Shadows here, but you can expect a respective 34 FPS and 35 FPS average from the G3 Extreme. Crossing that all-important 1080p at 60 FPS mark is also now possible, particularly in intensive software such as Battlefield 6, Pragmata, Baldur's Gate 3, and Dying Light: The Beast, just to name a few examples.

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The numbers are similar when comparing the MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ with the Intel Arc G3 Extreme at 35W versus the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X with the AMD Z2 Extreme chip as well. There's a similar 42% performance improvement on average in 1080p in High settings with upscaling enabled by default.

In fact, in some cases, the Intel Arc G3 Extreme nearly doubles the performance potential of the previous fastest chip in a handheld gaming PC to date. This is particularly noticeable with Death Stranding 2: On the Beach and Arc Raiders; Team Blue's SoC achieved average framerates of 56 and 100 in those games (respectively), whereas Team Red's silicon lagged behind with 37 and 67. The Z2 still produces playable figures, at least as much as a stable 30 FPS and above can accommodate from a handheld; however, it's a night-and-day difference with the Xe3 cores here.

(Image credit: Intel)

XeSS 3 as a package incorporates Super Resolution (AI upscaling) as well as MFG and low-latency responsiveness. The revised silicon has meant that Team Blue has been able to facilitate not only playable framerates at 35W, but also 17W and 12W as well, with some concessions, as you would expect. For transparency, the maximum wattage means it has to be plugged into mains power or be receiving power delivery through USB-C PD, etc.

On battery, the Intel Core G3 Extreme is still 24% faster than the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V at 17W, meaning 1080p at High settings, making 30 FPS and above possible from many of the aforementioned demanding games. It also means 1080p at 60 FPS and beyond for many titles, such as Resident Evil Requiem and Diablo 4, which are pretty intense for their respective genres as well.

Playability at 12W has been a challenge for even the best gaming handhelds, especially when trying to balance the longest battery life and settling for a dimmer display just to get a long play session in. This is where the MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ with the Intel Arc G3 Extreme demonstrates the power efficiency of Team Blue's new chip; 1080p in Low settings on a display that small is a necessary compromise, but it means 30 FPS in the likes of Battlefield 6, Clair Obscur Expedition 33, and Dying Light: The Beast, which wasn't previously possible from AMD's Z2 chip, while also managing 60 FPS+ averages in older games, such as Shadow of the Tomb Raider, F1 25, and Grand Theft Auto V.

The performance benchmarks are undeniably impressive for the likes of the incoming Acer Predator Atlas 8, but does that really justify the MSRP? (Image credit: Acer)

Now that I've outlined just how capable the Intel Arc G3 Extreme chip is, it's time for the stinger. The three confirmed handhelds that utilize Team Blue's new chips are incredibly expensive, nearly double the cost of a Steam Deck OLED (even post-price hike), and a heftier amount than the AMD Z2 Extreme alternatives, like the MSI Claw A8, and the Lenovo Legion Go 2. That's a depressing (although not surprising) reality of the PC gaming market in 2026; your money doesn't go very far for the parts, owing to the ongoing RAM crisis, making components scarce and in higher demand than ever.

The new era of handheld gaming PCs has performance that feels like a dream, but with truly nightmare pricing. Confirmed UK pricing for the Acer Predator Atlas 8 shows you just how much you'll need to splash out. The base model features a standard G3 chip with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD for £999.99 (around $1,363 / AU$1,915). However, if you want the G3 Extreme variant, it's available in two RAM configurations: 24GB and 32GB, each with a 1TB SSD for £1,299.99 (about $1,772 / $AU2,490) and £1,499 (approx $2,043 / AU$2,871), respectively.

Pre-orders for the OneXPlayer 3 are also available for a similar rate in the US, with the product expected to ship in "late August". If you hoped that a smaller company would undercut the major players, then you're sadly mistaken. It's being sold exclusively with the Intel Arc G3 Extreme chip inside, with the three variants this side of the launch window confirmed to cost $1,499 (about £1,100 / $AU2,100) for 24GB RAM and 512GB SSD, $1,599 (around £1,170 / $AU2,245) for 24GB RAM and 1TB SSD, and $1,799 (approx £1,319 / $AU2,527) for 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD. That's the early bird pricing, though, as buying after launch will see the rates rise to $1,699 (about £1,245, $1,899 (around £1,392 / AU$2,667), and $2,099 (approx £1,539 /AU$2949), respectively.

Priced out of the next generation

We've come a long way from the days of the original Steam Deck, for better and worse. (Image credit: Valve / Steam)

While the early benchmarks are impressive, you just aren't getting good value from a price-to-performance perspective here. We're still talking about 1080p at 60 FPS or above, which is palatable for a device costing around $500 / £500 / AU$1,000, but a real hard sell when it's at least three times that amount at minimum (or more) for less than a 50% generational performance boost. Form factor aside, even with the current price gouging of components, you can pick up a far more capable RTX 5070 laptop for less, such as the Acer Nitro V 16 AI, the MSI Katana 15 HX, or the Gigabyte Gaming A16.

It begs the question of exactly who the next generation of handheld gaming PCs will be for. We know the Intel Arc G3 Extreme chip carries a high asking price at a time when people don't have the cash to burn; if you're already a PC gamer, you have a desktop or a laptop of some description, and shelling out over $1,000 / £1,000 / AU$2,000 for a secondary machine isn't going to be worthwhile for the vast majority of people. If you game on an Xbox Series X, PS5, or Nintendo Switch 2, however, there's even less reason to consider handheld PC gaming: you would potentially be spending double (or even triple) the cost of the console for objectively worse gaming performance.

These high prices betray what made the likes of the Steam Deck so revolutionary back in 2022. The killer handheld was easy to use and powerful enough, but (most importantly), it was competitively priced. The original LCD variant shipped starting at $399 / £349 to $649 / £569, depending if you wanted eMMC storage or a proper NVMe SSD inside. Hardware manufacturers still haven't got the key messaging that made Valve's handheld such a success when it was revealed nearly five years ago: it has to be cheap enough to justify the investment and powerful enough to play your games. Backed by the aging RDNA 2 semi-custom hardware and a respectable 720p screen, it achieves this goal.

So where do we go from here, then? It feels as though we're back to where we started with handheld gaming PCs that made them niche, luxury items from boutique manufacturers rather than viable ways to play PC games on the go. The performance potential of Intel Arc G3 Extreme (and XeSS 3 in general) cannot be understated; however, it's come at too high a cost, which means this incoming next-generation could be the turning point that buries the concept completely.

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