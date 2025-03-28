What is AMD FSR? The upscaling technology explained

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution is an upscaling tool for the company's graphics cards that renders video games at a lower resolution and uses software to blow them up to a higher resolution.

By using FSR, weaker graphics cards are able to achieve playable framerates in 1440p and even 4K, but the technology also allows for higher-end GPUs to play even the most demanding games in high refresh rate 4K (and even 8K in recent years).

Upscaling has become a major component of PC gaming since 2020 with the adoption of real-time ray tracing, which is incredibly hardware-intensive and extremely difficult to do without some form of help.

By lowering the natively rendered resolution to a generated higher resolution, the goal is to give players the best of both worlds: playable framerates and pleasant visuals, meaning you won't necessarily have to choose between quality and performance - at least in theory.

As touched upon above, AMD FSR was launched in 2021 but has undergone several revisions as new graphics card generations have hit the shelves. FSR 2 rolled out with the release of Deathloop (May 2022) before going open-source a month later.

By this point in time, over 100 games had support for the software; however, things would become more competitive with Nvidia's DLSS when FSR 3 launched in September 2023. This update launched with RDNA 3 graphics cards (RX 7000) and required a baseline of 60fps natively before use for the best results.

That's because it rolled in Frame Generation, which interpolated generated frames between native ones for up to four times higher frame rates when compared to pure native performance. It evolved from AFMF (AMD Fluid Motion Frames) and prioritized 4K for supported video cards at its top end.

It brings us to today, with the recent release of RDNA 4 graphics cards (such as the RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT) and FSR 4, which is exclusive to the two GPUs at the time of writing. Unlike the previous versions of FidelityFX Super Resolution, which was driver-based and open-source, FSR 4 is AI-powered and uses machine learning for vastly improved picture quality, smoothness, and performance options.

It's fundamentally changed what FSR can do and what it is in pursuit of competing closer with Nvidia's midrange models (such as the RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070), which it largely does.