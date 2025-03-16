What is AMD EXPO? The RAM technology explained in 2025

To use AMD EXPO, you'll first need to enter your motherboard's BIOS, which can commonly be done with the keys of either F2, F10, F12, Del, or ESC. You should see the prompt as the motherboard logo launches on the screen before the Windows boot-up if you're not sure. Depending on the mobo manufacturer, it could be called "Tweaker" or "Overclocking", and if AMD EXPO isn't under any of these tabs, then it could be under advanced settings. Alternatively, if your BIOS has an "easy mode" such as seen with some Gigabyte Aorus models, the EXPO toggle will be listed above the boot sequence on the main screen.

Once you've found the option for AMD EXPO, then you're halfway there. Much like Intel's XMP 2.0, you'll have the option for two distinct pre-made profiles, EXPO 1 and EXPO 2, which have different strengths. The first profile is considered to be the standard experience that will see the timings and frequency of your RAM kit jump up from the JEDEC defaults to what's been promised on the box. However, EXPO 2 is more of an experimental overclock, which can push performance a little further at the cost of a little extra power.

To check that your RAM is operating properly, you can head to Task Manager inside of Windows 11 for the frequency. However, some third-party programs (such as MSI Afterburner or NZXT CAM) will have the current timings and voltage as well. If things are not working as intended, you can try a different setting in the BIOS. Should your PC not boot, however, you may need to flash the CMOS before reseating the RAM itself. However, such a need for this is rare and should not be needed.

Unlike Intel XMP 3.0, which is also exclusively for DDR5 RAM, there is no third profile which goes a step further at the cost of stability, nor do you have the options of two custom profiles. However, it's arguable that both XMP and EXPO (to many) could be seen as a simple on-and-off switch rather than something to agonize over.