'One of the best soundbars you can get' — the Samsung HW-Q990F is one of the best I've tested — and Labor Day is the perfect time to buy it

If you're looking for the ultimate upgrade to your TV's sound, then the Samsung HW-Q990F is one of my top picks, and it's available for a near record-low price of $999 at Best Buy right now.

The Q990F has 11.1.4 channels and packs 23 speakers across the four units, consisting of a front soundbar, two rear speakers, and a subwoofer. It supports both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X formats, so you're well covered.

It's one of the best soundbars that I've tested in the last few years, and even though it's from last year, it's rare to see its price drop below $1,000.

Today's best Samsung HW-Q990F deal

Save 50% ($1,000) Samsung HW-Q990F 11.1.4 channel Dolby Atmos soundbar (2025): was $1,999 now $999 at Best Buy The Samsung HW-Q990F is a fantastic soundbar. It delivers a sound that's both powerful and detailed, as well as offering an immersive Atmos experience. It also houses HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K 120Hz for those looking for an extra slot for their game console. At $999, this is a near-record-low price for a five-star soundbar system.

Phenomenal Dolby Atmos performance

(Image credit: Future)

Samsung's flagship soundbar systems have solidified their place at the top of the market over the last few years, balancing performance and features with bang-for-your-buck value. The Q990F continued that trend when it was released last year.

The biggest change between the Q990F and its predecessor wasn't its sound, but rather a redesigned compact subwoofer. While I worried that this would affect the Q990F's bass performance, I was happily proven wrong.

The Q990F's smaller subwoofer still delivers plenty of punch that, when cranked up, can shake a room. But it still manages to offer precise bass that can pick out individual details, as I found when the Batmobile's crunchy gear changes happened in The Batman.

Elsewhere, the Q990F still offers superb, accurate detail, as I found when watching Star Wars: A New Hope. As TIE Fighter laser bolts flew past, the sound trajectory was mapped to the soundbar with real precision. Even the score and the X-Wing's engines were well mapped to the rear channels. Overhead flight was a perfect demonstration of the Q990F's Atmos abilities too.

The Q990F also offers plenty of useful features, particularly for gaming. Its built-in HDMI 2.1 ports, which support 4K 120Hz, can be helpful to those with multiple consoles. And having tried the ports out, they produce top-notch gaming performance too.

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