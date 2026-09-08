Buy a cheap TV before prices rise — 9 outstanding-value 4K, Mini-LED and OLED TVs worth buying now
RAMageddon is coming for TVs... take advantage of low prices now
We've recently seen prices for tech products like Apple devices, laptops, and smart home gadgets soar because of the global RAM and component crisis. While it hasn't impacted TVs yet, manufacturers like Samsung have warned that price hikes can't be ruled out because of the ongoing memory chip shortage.
• Shop more TV deals at Best Buy
All of this is to say, if you're in the market for a new TV, now is the time to buy because not only have base line prices not been effected, but there are some excellent discounts right now on top-rated TVs.
You can find record-low prices on a range of 4K, Mini-LED, and OLED displays from brands like LG, Samsung, TCL, and Insignia. I've rounded up 9 TVs that offer excellent value at Best Buy below, including everything from LG's budget 77-inch B5 OLED TV for $1,499.99 (was $2,999.99) to Insignia's best-selling 55-inch 4K Fire TV for only $199.99 (was $349.99).
Shop more of the top picks for today's best-value TV deals below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers. We don't know if and when TVs prices will rise, but my advice is to take advantage sooner rather than later.
The top TV deals at Best Buy
If you're looking for a mid-size budget TV, this 55-inch Insignia display is an incredible deal at just $199.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire TV operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
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If you've been eyeing Samsung's gorgeous The Frame QLED TV, Best Buy has the 55-inch model on sale for its lowest price yet. The 2025 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.
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Insignia's F70 Series QLED TV boasts Mini-LED and Quantum Dot technology, delivering bold, vibrant colors and lifelike images. You also get Dolby Atmos Audio, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
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Best Buy has Roku's best-selling 55-inch 4K QLED smart TV for just $99.99. For that price, you get an impressive picture thanks to its 4K resolution and QLED display, plus an enhanced voice remote and Roku's excellent smart TV interface.
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You can get TCL's 55-inch QM6K Series for $499.99, which is the lowest price we've ever seen. A truly great budget mini-LED TV, the TCL QM6K delivers vibrant picture quality and solid gaming features for a price that won't break the bank.
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A mid-size QLED display for $240 is an unheard-of price. Insignia's QF Series QLED TV boasts 4K Ultra HD resolution with Quantum Dot technology, delivering bold, vibrant colors and lifelike images. You also get Dolby Atmos Audio, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
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The LG C6 is our best-rated TV, and Best Buy has the 65-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $1,599.99. The 2026 OLED TV delivers more accurate, brighter colors than the C5, with powerful contrast thanks to its new Alpha 11 AI processor. The C6 also includes impressive gaming features and LG's intuitive smart TV platform.
Read our full LG C6 review
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This Hisense U7 Series delivers top TV tech for the money in a reasonably sized display, including a bright, vibrant QLED panel with excellent contrast and a high 165Hz refresh rate for smooth images. It will excel as a TV for watching sports, streaming all your favorite shows and movies, and playing the latest games.
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The LG B5 is this year's best budget OLED TV, and Best Buy has a massive 50% discount on the 77-inch model. Released last year, the LG B5 is TechRadar's best budget OLED TV and was awarded four and a half stars in our review. The LG display delivers an exceptional picture with brilliant colors and sharp contrast. You also get excellent gaming features, thanks to the four HDMI 2.1 ports and new AI tools, including AI Search, AI Concierge, and an improved AI Chatbot.
Read our full LG B5 review
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Mackenzie Frazier is the lead deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She has been sharing deal advice for Future for the past eight years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible prices. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
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